Greenwich to Feature Vignale, Chrysler Letter Cars

The Highlander has plenty to offer, but in a brutally competitive mid-size SUV segment of more than two dozen vehicles it’s only a mid-pack player. There are eleven trims to choose from. Hybrid or nonhybrid powertrains are available, front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. All trims provide competent handling and a smooth ride, but the Highlander’s driving demeanor could use a jolt of caffeine. The interior is nicely equipped, even on the base L, with modern conveniences, easy-to-use infotainment, and a host of driver-assistance features standard. The Limited and Platinum models do a good impression of a Lexus, with handsome leather upholstery, a premium JBL stereo system, and additional tech features. Despite all that, rivals such as the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade deliver more luxury and third-row room, the Mazda CX-9 offers a nicer interior and better driving dynamics, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee L brings that brand’s off-road capability. The Highlander, while thoroughly competent, is a less compelling alternative in comparison.
Comments / 0