Greenwich to Feature Vignale, Chrysler Letter Cars

Legoland and Ferrari have collaborated to bring the prancing horse into the creative imaginations of young kids everywhere with a new attraction called Lego Ferrari Build & Race. The Legoland in Carlsbad, California, will be the first to get one. Other locations may follow. Kids can make their own Ferrari out of Legos, or use one of the pre-assembled cars, and race its digitized equivalent on a semi-digital race track against other cars for time. Kids can also race their physical Ferraris down a pinewood derby style track against other cars, or let them take a leap through a race car tire on a third track. Who wouldn't love that? The first one opens today in Carlsbad in Southern California. No word on when other Legosland will get theirs.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO