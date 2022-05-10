ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator proposes legislation that would kill Disney’s rights to a laundry list of iconic characters RIGHT NOW

By Becky Burkett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney continues to face backlash over the company’s response to the State of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law. Sen Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced copyright legislation on Tuesday that would strip “woke corporations like Disney” of special protections that enable them to hold copyright material for multiple...

TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ 3D Teaser Trailer Debuts Online

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with teaser trailer: After playing the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer exclusively in theaters on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this past weekend, Disney made it available online Monday. Check it out above; it’s the same trailer that was played during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation last month: The sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Teaser Reaches 148.6 Million Views in First Day

The teaser trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” reached 148.6 million views in its first 24 hours online. 23 million views were from China alone. The teaser played in theaters in front of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” over the weekend before being posted online Monday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Boba Fett Diorama Statue Is a Disney Exclusive

Diamond Select Toys and ShopDisney have launched a diorama statue inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+ that represents Boba Fett's first foray into the Star Wars Gallery Line. Pre-orders are live here at shopDisney for $49.99 with a release date set for July.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disneyland Paris Reveals Avengers Campus Cast Member Costumes

Disneyland Paris has released two new images revealing the Cast Member costumes for the upcoming Avengers Campus, set to open in early summer. The costumes are roughly the same as those found in the Avengers Campus in Disneyland, though there are a few key differences. The WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure outfit worn by the Cast Member in the center is the same as California’s outfit except for the hat being red instead of blue. To his right, the Pym Test Kitchen costume features a white coat printed with the restaurant logos and a grey hat, rather than a plain white coat with a pocket protector and a black hat as found in California. The Cast Member is also not wearing the necktie as California was issued, though in practice, the Cast Members in California don’t always wear the tie either. To the left of the WEB Slingers Cast Member is the costume for Stark Factory, a quick-service restaurant not found in California’s iteration. It does seem to be the same apron-and-white-shirt costume as found at California-exclusive Shawarma Palace, though with a Stark Industries red apron instead of the Shawarma Palace yellow apron, and a ball cap instead of a garrison cap.
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney CEO Bob Chapek On The “Difficulty” Of Getting Films Released In China

Click here to read the full article. With Marvel’s global juggernaut Doctor Strange missing in action in China, Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the situation there “very fluid and very complicated, both from a business standpoint and from a political standpoint.” But he noted that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness had just crossed the $500 million mark in less than a week even without China, which hasn’t released a Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. (Disney’s latest releases there were Death On The Nile and Encanto.) “We’ve got a long track record of success and a strong fan base...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

‘Tale of the Lion King’ Returning to Disneyland Resort on May 28

An updated production of “Tale of the Lion King” will return to Disneyland Resort on May 28, this time at Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park. Disney released new concept art for the show. It will reportedly feature new choreography upon its return. “Tale of the Lion King” is...
TRAVEL

