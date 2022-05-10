Senator proposes legislation that would kill Disney’s rights to a laundry list of iconic characters RIGHT NOW

Disneyland Paris has released two new images revealing the Cast Member costumes for the upcoming Avengers Campus, set to open in early summer. The costumes are roughly the same as those found in the Avengers Campus in Disneyland, though there are a few key differences. The WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure outfit worn by the Cast Member in the center is the same as California’s outfit except for the hat being red instead of blue. To his right, the Pym Test Kitchen costume features a white coat printed with the restaurant logos and a grey hat, rather than a plain white coat with a pocket protector and a black hat as found in California. The Cast Member is also not wearing the necktie as California was issued, though in practice, the Cast Members in California don’t always wear the tie either. To the left of the WEB Slingers Cast Member is the costume for Stark Factory, a quick-service restaurant not found in California’s iteration. It does seem to be the same apron-and-white-shirt costume as found at California-exclusive Shawarma Palace, though with a Stark Industries red apron instead of the Shawarma Palace yellow apron, and a ball cap instead of a garrison cap.

