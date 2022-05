MEMPHIS -- Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday. The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury. Memphis will be without its star point guard for a second straight game as the Grizzlies try to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO