Accidents

Smoke Discovered In Apartment, Firefighters Wake Sleeping Family Inside

City of Madison Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Northport Drive for reports of a smoke alarm sounding in the building. Upon entry to the building, Engine...

www.cityofmadison.com

