Justin Thomas has called on players planning to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series to ‘just go’.Over the past few weeks, players have requested releases from both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour in order to play in the tournament.There are eight scheduled events this year - with the first set to take place at the Centurion Club from 9-11 June.And Thomas, who has confirmed he will definitely remain on the PGA Tour, wants the players interested in competing in the Saudi-backed events to hurry up with the switch.Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO