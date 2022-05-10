ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Barcelona’s Araújo exits field in ambulance after concussion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xz85X_0fZaonJ400
1 of 3

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo was taken off the field in an ambulance after clashing heads with a teammate and collapsing on Tuesday.

The Uruguay defender “has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing,” the club said on Twitter. He appeared to be conscious as he was put into the ambulance.

Araújo collapsed after clashing heads with Gavi Páez as both players went for a ball in the 61st minute against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou Stadium. The defender seemed OK at first but went down to the ground after taking a few steps.

Barcelona and Celta players immediately called for medical assistance and turned him on his side. Araújo appeared to be unconscious for a few moments as doctors rushed in. He was treated for nearly eight eight minutes as doctors immobilized the defender before putting him in the ambulance.

Gavi also needed medical assistance but was able to return to the match, which Barcelona won 3-1.

“It’s scary when something like this happens,” said forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice for Barcelona.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Demare comes through packed field to win stage five of Giro

MESSINA, Italy, May 11 (Reuters) - Frenchman Arnaud Demare of Groupama–FDJ came through a packed field to win stage five of the Giro d'Italia, a 172-kilometre ride from Catania to Messina, on Wednesday. Britain's sprint specialist Mark Cavendish, looking to win his second stage of this year's Giro, and...
CYCLING
Reuters

Demare makes it back-to-back Giro stage victories in sensational finish

SCALEA, Italy, May 12 (Reuters) - Frenchman Arnaud Demare came through on the line to make it back-to-back victories at the Giro d'Italia after taking stage six, a 192-kilometre (119-mile) ride from Palmi to Scalea, on Thursday. Demare, of Groupama–FDJ, was expected to go head-to-head with British sprint specialist Mark...
CYCLING
Financial World

Carlos Alcaraz: "Ankle problems after the match against Rafael Nadal"

Carlos Alcaraz suffered an ankle injury from a fall during his Madrid Masters quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal, but luckily he managed to keep going, winning not only that match but everything. the tournament. However, in the aftermath of the Madrid triumph, the Spaniard announced his retirement from the Italian Open 2022.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Araújo
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Reuters

Tennis-Nadal knocked out of Italian Open by Shapovalov in last-16

(Reuters) -Rafa Nadal was knocked out of the Italian Open after the 21-times major winner was beaten 1-6 7-5 6-2 by Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the last-16 of the Italian Open on Thursday. Nadal had a solid start, but the 35-year-old struggled physically towards the end of the contest, raising...
TENNIS
BBC

'He's quality - but I don't think he fits at City'

West Ham forward Michail Antonio believes Erling Haaland is "a quality player, an unbelievable striker" - but he does not think he is the right fit for Manchester City. Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio thinks City's style of play will make it difficult for Haaland to profit in the way he does for current side Borussia Dortmund.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Concussion#Uruguay#Ap#Celta Vigo#Gavi
BBC

Brendon McCullum a contender to be new England Test coach

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a contender to be England's Test coach. McCullum, 40, is interested in the job and has held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board. He is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders. England have advertised...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Danilo Hondo banned for blood doping in Aderlass case

BERN, Switzerland — Former professional cyclist Danilo Hondo was banned for blood doping revealed in an Austrian-led investigation and got a reduced sanction for his confession and cooperation. Hondo was banned by a sports tribunal in Switzerland where the German was registered as a rider and worked coaching young...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Giro d’Italia: Koen Bouwman takes stage after timing sprint to perfection

The Dutch rider Koen Bouwman timed his final effort to perfection to win the 196km seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia between Diamante and Potenza on Friday. The Jumbo-Visma rider, who was in the day’s breakaway with his teammate and compatriot Tom Dumoulin, jumped away from the leading group 100 metres from the line on a brutal uphill drag to beat another Dutchman, Bauke Mollema. Italy’s Davide Formolo came home third ahead of Dumoulin.
CYCLING
The Associated Press

Column: US lands 2031 Rugby World Cup, if anyone cares

The United States has landed another World Cup. Before you start celebrating or making travel plans, a couple of caveats:. It’s still more than nine years away. And, uh, it’s the Rugby World Cup. The sport that most Americans have only the vaguest of knowledge about — hey,...
NFL
Tennis World Usa

Gosser Open, Alps Tour restarts from Austria

After the stops in Egypt and Italy, the Alps Tour restarts from Austria where the 30th edition of the Gosser Open will be staged from 12 to 14 May. The event will be held on the GC Erzherzog course, in Maria Lankowitz, and will be played with the Stroke Play formula over a distance of 54 holes (18 per day).
GOLF
racer.com

Doohan to get first F1 test in Qatar

Jack Doohan will get his first taste of a Formula 1 car when he tests for Alpine in Qatar on Sunday. Alpine is conducting an extensive testing program for reserve driver Oscar Piastri using its 2021 car, giving last year’s Formula 2 champion as much seat time as possible during a year when he is not racing. He completed two days at the Losail circuit this week, and F3 runner-up Doohan, who joined Alpine’s young driver academy over the winter, will get his turn this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Giorgio Chiellini confirms he will leave Juventus at the end of the season

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season. The 37-year-old, who is third on Juventus' all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon, made the announcement after his side lost 4-2 to Inter Milan in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final. - Don't...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

890K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy