Law school commencement ceremonies during COVID times have been a lot different than usual, with all the pomp and circumstance delivered in a virtual format. But this year, things are much different, with in-person ceremonies finally returning at many schools after years of absence. In fact, some schools have even invited their 2020 and 2021 graduates to share in the 2022 celebrations. And with the return to normalcy, many law schools are bringing out big-time speakers to address their graduating students (although Supreme Court justices are notably missing from this year’s line-up).

