ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Couples Date Night Ideas: Taco Tuesday

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHSSL_0fZaldW100

“Taco Tuesday” is a foodie phrase that we all know very well. We can pretty much say that tacos are the designated food choice for Tuesdays. Why not incorporate “Taco Tuesday” into one of your date nights and make your own tacos?

Here’s how!

Step 1: Choose Your Taco Shell

Are you and your partner both soft taco shell lovers or hard taco shell lovers? Or maybe you like a combination of the two. Choose which taco shells will be the foundation of your tacos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQDyC_0fZaldW100 GrosbyGroup
Whatever tortilla you choose, tacos are perfect for date night

Step 2: Choose Your Taco Base

There are so many different kinds of tacos to make! Normally, a protein is used for the taco base. From ground beef, chicken, steak, fish, shrimp, beans, etc, there are so many different delicious protein base options. For meat free/vegan/vegetarian options, try different types of beans, potatoes, grains and nuts as your taco base.

There are also tons of great online recipes to choose from to make your taco base. However, some simple olive oil, salt and pepper are enough to cook any of the above and make it taste delicious. You can even choose to make or buy a general taco seasoning, which will also season any taco base and make it taste delicious.

RELATED:

Revamp your lunch with this crunchy Mexican Tortilla Salad that’s ready in minutes

Score a touchdown at your next party with this healthy alternative to nachos

Step 3: Choose Your Toppings

You can choose to eat your tacos plain or for some added flavor, add some toppings. Traditional taco toppings are shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole. About one to three toppings are more than enough to garnish your tacos.

Step 4: Make An Appetizer

Guacamole, pico de gallo, chips with a salsa or queso dip, are the traditional go to appetizers. You can also choose a delicious online recipe to make your appetizer(s) or just buy store-bought, which tastes just as delicious, and also helps to save some cooking time. Serve with your delicious homemade tacos and enjoy!

Step 5: Choose Your Beverage (Optional)

There are many drinks to enjoy with your tacos! From traditional margaritas , tequila, mezcal, craft beers, cocktails, etc, to non-alcoholic margaritas, cocktails and colas, choose your beverage if desired. You can be ambitious and make your own drinks at home or buy store-bought which are just as delicious.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I buy a $12 frozen item every time I visit Costco, but follow my cooking secret and no one will know it’s from a packet

THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Need an Easy Weeknight Dinner? Try These 8 Creative Stuffed Pepper Recipes

Stuffed peppers are a classic weeknight dinner for a reason! When you halve healthy bell peppers and remove the ribs and seeds, they become the perfect vessel for grains, ground meat, or whatever you can dream up. Stuffed peppers are an efficient way to feed a crowd a nutritious meal, and they're beautiful thanks to the bright red, orange, yellow, and green hues of the veggies.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
30Seconds

One-Pan Tuscan Chicken Recipe Is an Amazing 30-Minute Dinner

The creamy, rich sauce in this chicken recipe begs to be sopped up with bread or drizzled over pasta or rice. One taste is all you'll need to know this easy Tuscan chicken recipe will be a family favorite. Because this recipe uses boneless chicken breasts, it's on the table...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Cult-Fave Muffin Flavor That Tastes Just Like Spring

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few things we love about Costco, and one of them is that it’s the only place we can think of where we can buy an inflatable hot tub, new tires for our car, a $4 rotisserie chicken, and some bakery treats all in the same place. But it’s those bakery treats, not the tires or hot tubs, that keeps us heading back to Costco time and time again, with our...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Homemade Flour Tortillas (+Video)

Homemade Flour Tortillas are very easy to make! Just a small amount of ingredients and no special equipment are needed! So tender and soft!. Ever since I started making these homemade flour tortillas, my family doesn't want to go back to the pre-made ones at all. Once you've made tortillas yourself and tasted them fresh, you really start to see the big difference.
RECIPES
fox40jackson.com

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This no-bake cherry cheesecake pie recipe by Erin Gierhart has a prep time of just five minutes. (Erin Gierhart – State of Dinner ) This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. “My family...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Tuesday#Tacos#Vegan#Cooking#Food Drink#Grosbygroup#Mexican
Mashed

Read This Before You Order A Supermarket Birthday Cake

There's no party without cake, especially on birthdays. There's no better way to celebrate that you are one more year into your life than blowing out the candles on a huge, colorful, and delicious birthday cake around your loved ones. With all the plenty of options on the market, there is no excuse for not having a cake at a party. Whether a homemade birthday cake or a store-bought cake, a cake is a cake. Have you checked the bakery section in your local grocery store? Pay attention and you may be surprised at how talented and committed their cake artists can be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

STRAWBERRY TRES LECHES CAKE

Strawberry Tres Leches Cake is made with a boxed cake mix, a 3 milk syrup & topped with whipped cream and fresh berries! This tres leches cake recipe is a simple way to create a traditional, festive dessert!. Tres leches cake recipe box cake creates a soft and tender cake...
RECIPES
Axios

Vietnamese, fast and fresh from Pho Lucky

👋 Hello, Joe here. After a recent bus ride downtown, I walked north for lunch and landed at Pho Lucky on Woodward. I usually order pho at Vietnamese restaurants, but this time I went for a vermicelli bowl, also known as the Bun Thit Nuong. The dish comes with your choice of grilled chicken, pork or beef.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Easy Enchilada Sauce Recipe

Condiments are things we typically think of as being ready made — ketchup, mustard, sriracha, who makes their own? Not too many people, we daresay, since it's so much easier, and pretty cheap, too, to just pick up the store-bought kind. Simple sauces, however, are a different story. For example, it's really quite easy to make a homemade marinara that tastes so much better than even the best store-bought marinara, and recipe developer Miriam Hahn assures us that enchilada sauce is another super-simple DIY product that's worth the minimal effort it takes.
RECIPES
Fox News

BBQ chorizo potato salad is lip-smacking good: Try the recipe

It’s hard to argue with potato salad. Especially when it’s this good. "If you've ever hosted a barbecue, you know that food can sit out for hours with guests going back for seconds and thirds. Since potato salad is one of the best barbecue sides, we created one with a sour cream base instead of mayo so that it could stay out a bit longer," says Shawn Gavin, CEO and founder of Slofoodgroup.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Super-Simple Hack Will Make Cutting Celery a Breeze Every Time

Whether you call it a mirepoix like the French or soffritto as the Italians do, when a soup or stew recipe calls for the flavor base from a trio of celery, carrots, and onions, I call it a pain. Slicing is easy. Dicing can be tedious and difficult — especially when it comes to using a fibrous vegetable like celery.
RECIPES
Mashed

23% Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Side Dishes

Often reserved for date nights, special occasions, and celebrations, steakhouses bring to mind one thing: thick, juicy steaks. T-bones, ribeyes, filets, New York strips — no matter what cut of steak you prefer or how you like it cooked, it's a meal meant to savor and enjoy. However, anyone who's ever ordered a nice steak dinner knows that what's served on the side can sometimes be just as important as the sizzling hunk of meat itself. One of the most popular accompaniments to a steak is a potato of some form, whether it be baked or mashed (a tradition that dates back to the 19th century, according to Restaurant-ing Through History).
RESTAURANTS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy