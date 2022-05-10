'Need to be Spot on' - Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea Improvements Needed for Clash Against Leeds

Thomas Tuchel has outlined the improvements he wants to see from Chelsea against Leeds after their draw against Wolves on Saturday.

The Blues were 2-0 up against their opponents at Stamford Bridge, but drew 2-2 as a result of Conor Coady's last minute equaliser.

With just three games remaining in the Premier League, Chelsea will be looking to change their fortunes as they work towards another top four finish.

IMAGO / PA Images

When he spoke to the media ahead of their trip to Elland Road, Tuchel revealed what he wants to see from his side in order to improve from their most recent result.

“From the last match it is pretty obvious. We took too much risk in our structure and were not disciplined enough in our structure. Our approach was already very offensive and very risky.

"Within the structure we took too much risk. Our game management and management of situation needs to be better.

"For the Everton game we would have wished for more physical input. For the game against Manchester United I would have wished for nothing more than more goals because we were excellent.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Every match tells us a different story. That’s why it is a bit hard to put the focus on one thing. It is a bit up and down lately which we don’t like. We are on it on different things. For tomorrow we need to be spot on from first to last minute.”

Chelsea have already beaten Leeds this season as they won 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture back in December.

