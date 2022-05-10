ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

House panel alleges cover-up by contract vaccine maker

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fZalMhm00

Executives at contract vaccine manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions covered up quality control problems that led to more than 400 million doses of coronavirus vaccines needing to be trashed, congressional investigators said in a report Tuesday.

The number of destroyed doses was far higher than previously thought, and senior executives had been warned for years that its quality systems were deficient, according to the House committee report.

“Despite major red flags at its vaccine manufacturing facility, Emergent’s executives swept these problems under the rug and continued to rake in taxpayer dollars,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

The report said inexperienced staff and high turnover rates contributed to vaccine contamination.

The problem-plagued Baltimore factory was shut down by the Food and Drug Administration in April 2021 due to the contamination. The company was forced to trash what was thought to be the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making for Johnson & Johnson. The bulk vaccine had been contaminated with an ingredient for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was being made in the same factory.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed Emergent to resume COVID-19 vaccine production in August 2021. Emergent received $330 million in taxpayer funds before the federal government terminated the contract in November, the report said.

A company spokesman said Tuesday the report contained “nothing new,” and that the company had already provided the information to the media and FDA.

“Emergent has been open and forthcoming with the FDA, Congress and our partners about the work at our Bayview site,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Emergent’s chief executive, Robert G. Kramer, has apologized for “the failure of our controls” and blamed the factory's problems on the complexity of scaling up production quickly on two different vaccines.

Comments / 27

Harold Hileman
2d ago

cover up come on man government has done everything possible to hide all information about vaccine right along with the makers of it so are they now looking for someone else to blame? away from the news that came out yesterday about DR Falsy getting 350 million to pay off other doctors to push the vaccine? The American people can no longer trust there own government. 🤔Have a great day everyone 👍

Reply
36
Logical Dude
2d ago

Makes me wonder how many people were given contaminated doses, and if they were, how far will they go to cover that up also,? Along with any other adverse reactions and side effects

Reply
19
Mishe Rachet
2d ago

How about u report how millions have died, gotten very aggressive cancers, very aggressive hepatitis in the children, seizures non stop all over their body, blood clots in the kings brain and legs which they have died from!!!

Reply(1)
15
Related
Reuters

Moderna says U.S. on the hook in COVID-19 vaccine patent case

(Reuters) - Facing claims that its COVID-19 vaccine violates the patent rights of two biopharma companies, Moderna Inc told a Delaware federal court on Friday that the companies should have sued the U.S. government instead. Moderna said it is shielded from the lawsuit brought by Arbutus Biopharma Corp and Genevant...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Up#House#Emergent
CBS Baltimore

FDA Limits Who Can Receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Over Rare Blood Clots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s been another blow to the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA announced it’s putting severe limitations on the use of the single-shot vaccine. The agency is reinforcing its message that Americans choose Moderna or Pfizer because of rare but potentially deadly blood clots that have emerged with the Johnson and Johnson shot. Of the 17 million Americans who got the vaccine, researchers said they found 60 people who got blood clots and as of mid-March of this year, 9 people died. Because of this slight risk, on Thursday the FDA started to put restrictions on who can...
BALTIMORE, MD
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Flour Tortilla Recall Updated by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given an update on its recall of tortillas sold by The Salsa Texan. The niche brand was first recalled last month when some of its coconut flour tortillas were found to contain undeclared wheat. On Friday, the FDA announced that the recall continues and that the products have now tested positive for undeclared milk as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

640K+
Followers
152K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy