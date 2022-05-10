ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Naval Special Warfare sailor dies after training incident

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fZalEdy00

A Naval Special Warfare sailor died Monday from injuries received late last week during a training exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia, the Navy said Tuesday.

The Navy said the sailor was injured after a helicopter landing incident on Thursday.

According to a Navy official, the helicopter experienced a hard landing near the sailor, who was on the ground and not in the aircraft. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said the injured service member was a combat support sailor, not a Navy SEAL.

The sailor was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, but died Monday afternoon. The sailor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy.

The cause of the incident is under investigation .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Mother of N.J. Navy SEAL candidate who died after "Hell Week" blames medical negligence

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- There are calls for reform after a New Jersey native died training to become a U.S. Navy SEAL.The mother of Kyle Mullen, a Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing "Hell Week," says the Navy's medical negligence resulted in her son's death, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported Monday.Regina Mullen calls her son Kyle her best friend. The 24-year-old was full of life and was determined to serve his community when he enrolled in the Navy."When he was out there, he was happy. He said he made the best decision of his life," Mullen said.After becoming a seaman in 2021,...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Navy service member dies during training in Hawaii

A Navy service member assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One died on Sunday during training in Hawaii. Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, became unresponsive while training with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital. Fowler entered...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
People

More Than 200 Sailors Leave the USS George Washington After Multiple Deaths Aboard Ship

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warfare#Sailor#Navy#Accident
americanmilitarynews.com

US Marine dies while swimming at Hawaii base

A U.S. Marine stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) died on Sunday, April 24, while swimming at a beach on the base, the Marine Corps first revealed Monday. The service told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the Marine died after getting into trouble while swimming off of North Beach — a beach area located on the northern end of the base.
HONOLULU, HI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tour boat with 26 people aboard, including two children, missing after it sinks off coast of Japan - with no sign of survivors

A sightseeing tour boat with 26 people aboard, including two children, is missing after sinking off the coast of Japan - with no sign of survivors after seven hours. The boat is understood to have sent out a call warning that it was sinking off the Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Hokkaido before contact was lost, according to the Japan Coastguard.
ACCIDENTS
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
ABC News

ABC News

640K+
Followers
152K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy