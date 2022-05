WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — An Abingdon woman has died following a crash in Washington County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a crash on May 4 near the intersection of Route 58 and Bethel Road. Authorities said a 2019 Kia Sorento was going east on Route 58 when a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 86-year-old Frances Goodson went into the travel lanes of Route 58 from Bethel Road. Police said the driver of the Kia couldn't avoid the Pontiac and struck it in the driver's side.

