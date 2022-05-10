TUESDAY UPDATES: Boone County adds 40 new COVID cases for the past few days, 17 for Sunday

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting 40 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Tuesday. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing nine COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. One patient is in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

Additionally, 44,876 previous COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Boone County is reported to have a low COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) .

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 16.5 14-day rate for last Sunday.

CPS reports that 19 district facilities (nine elementary schools, five middle schools, one high school and four other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 26 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows 11 staff members at an elementary school, seven staff members at middle schools, four staff members at the high school level and four staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary schools have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reported 11 district facilities that have reported coronavirus cases in students. In the district, there are five out of 21 elementary schools, four out of seven middle schools and two out of four high schools have reported coronavirus cases in students.

There are 18 active coronavirus cases in the district. There are eight cases in elementary schools, three cases at the middle school level and seven cases at the high school level. There are 11 cases that are currently quarantined due to COVID. The district is reporting three cases at the elementary school level, seven at the middle school level and one at the high school level that is currently in quarantine.

State of Missouri reports an increase of over 1,200 new coronavirus cases this week

The newest State Profile Report shows Missouri remains at a low transmission level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are up by 38% compared to last week with 73 cases per 100,000 people.

The report shows Missouri had 4,467 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of April 29; an increase of 1,219 compared to the previous week.

The report also indicates that 46 residents died from the coronavirus, a 37% decrease from the previous week.

All Missouri counties are considered low community transmission except Dunklin County which is considered a medium transmission county.

Over 77.3% of Missouri residents 18 years and old have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 65.7% are considered fully vaccinated.

According to the report, all coronavirus cases were identified as the omicron variant or subvariant.

According to the report, seven hospitals are dealing with supply shortages or six percent of all hospitals.

Cole County reports five new coronavirus cases

The Cole County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 17,450 total cases in the county since March 2020.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in May

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or in a staff member on Monday.

The district is reporting two active cases in students and no active case in a staff member.

