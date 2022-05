The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is seeking applicants to fill 15 positions on the Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee through May 26. The Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee is responsible for monitoring compliance with all provisions and regulations of TMC 1.07, promoting awareness of the City’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) program, and providing advice to the EIC program manager on overall EIC program performance effectiveness. The open positions include:

TACOMA, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO