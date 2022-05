WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO