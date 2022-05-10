ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Free lunch for all Colorado students heads to ballot in November

By Nick Coltrain
Daily Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado voters will decide this November if they want to step in where the federal government is poised to step away and fund free school meals for all students starting the 2023-24 school year. HB22-1414, which passed both chambers with bipartisan votes, will ask voters if they will limit...

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days

The volume of legislation left to debate, amend and vote on in the final days of the 2022 legislative session made for plenty of high tempers, late nights and frayed nerves. Republican stall tactics left some legislative leaders wondering if the number of bills left on the table would require a special session to tie […] The post What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Why are Cluster Mailboxes So Common in Colorado?

Although they aren't always attached to the house, mailboxes can still add a lot of character to a property. Some postal boxes are even personalized to match the home they stand in front of or are designed with a customized theme, like a beach or farm. When made to be quirky or colorful, these small structures serve as a fun decorative yard element.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Education Expert: Colorado’s Decision To Revoke Adams 14 District Accreditation A ‘Precedent-Setting Moment’

(CBS4) – After the state of Colorado announced the Adams 14 School District will likely be dissolved, some educational experts in the area tell CBS4 this was the best choice for the students in the district. The decision was made after the district and a third party company hired to oversee operations failed to meet state standards. “I think this will be a precedent-setting moment for education in the State of Colorado,” said Nicholas Martinez of the Transform Education Now organization. (credit: CBS) Martinez lives in Adams County and has watched as the district, located predominantly in the Commerce City area, has struggled to...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Saturday Rally Planned In Support Of Aurora Schools In Danger Of Closing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A community group is planning a rally at a part in Aurora this weekend to support a number of Aurora schools slated for closure. (credit: CBS) The rally is planned for Cottonwood Park this Saturday at noon. Organizers are hoping to get support for several Aurora schools at risk for closure by the district in the next school year. The Board of Education voted to keep Paris and Sable Elementary Schools open next year, but the Aurora Education Association claims Sable Elementary School was added back on the closure list without community, parental, or educator input. “The Aurora Public Schools Board...
AURORA, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Clerk and Recorder: June primary election right around the corner

This year is called a gubernatorial election year. In Colorado, this means all statewide candidates will be on the ballot, including the governor. The June Primary Election will be filled with U.S. Senate and Representatives, State Governor and other statewide candidates, State Senate and Representatives, County Commissioner, Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer, Assessor, Sheriff, and Coroner. The Primary decides which candidates go to the General Election in November from political parties.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Daily Record

Cañon City School District honors retirees during special ceremony

Staff members from the elementary, middle, and high schools of Cañon City gathered Wednesday evening at the Abbey Events Center to celebrate the successful careers of 20 teachers, administrators, and everyone in-between before they enter their well-earned retirement. The tight-knit web of the Cañon City School District was apparent...
CANON CITY, CO
CBS Denver

No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The number of Coloradans sick with COVID-19 has tripled in recent weeks. The 7-day average has gone from 302 people with COVID on March 26 to more than 1,000 in early May. “We’ve been seeing cases trending upwards for the past four weeks or so,” says Carol Helwig, the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program Manager at Boulder County Public Health. “Transmission is increasing, although it’s increasing more so related to cases,” (credit: CBS) She says rising COVID cases may push Boulder County into the CDC’s “Medium Community Level.” The Community Level system was set up as a guideline for communities so they...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Free Lunch#School Lunch#Coloradans#Hunger Free Colorado
Axios Denver

The secret tunnels under the Colorado State Capitol

A sign on the door reads, "NO ADMITTANCE AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY."The intrigue: It's the entrance to the underground tunnels beneath the Colorado State Capitol.The tunnels were originally used to transport coal to keep the domed building heated, state patrol trooper Allen Minturn told Axios Denver during a brief tour.Their main use now is for infrastructure like electric wiring and pipes, and the enclosed passageways connect to several nearby buildings.Heavy vault doors, once used by the state treasurer to store precious things, now protect several, stacked boxes of paperwork in one of the underground rooms.What they're saying: "People do get lost down here, once in a while," Minturn said. He's heard the lore of hidden treasure: As the story goes, a worker there was paid in silver coins, which he then stashed somewhere underground. Another legend suggests the tunnels were where the heads of the Espinosa brothers, serial killers in the mid-19th Century, were kept until being discovered by interns.Yes, but: Staff doesn't offer tours, and photography isn't allowed for security reasons. But you can walk the steps into the dome with a traditional, above ground tour.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Mayor Ashley Smith: Cañon City Tent City Fact Check

There are a number of claims circulating, at a mad pace, about the city and homelessness that I would like to provide some answers. Is homelessness getting better or worse in Fremont County? For a long time, homeless numbers were getting worse. There was a count of 396 in January 2020. It was becoming a constant issue for our residents, businesses, parks staff, and police to deal with the side effects.
CANON CITY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

House Approves Colorado Cashback Plan, Bill Heads To Senate For Final Vote

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado taxpayers are one step closer to getting an early refund. The House approved the Colorado Cashback plan on Tuesday. Under the plan, individuals would receive $400 each, and couples would get $800, but those amounts may be higher thanks to an added amendment. The refunds are required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights or TABOR but weren’t set to go out until next year. Now, if state revenue is higher than expected, state taxpayers could get more money. (credit: Thinkstock) Gov. Jared Polis told CBS4 last month that if the state Legislature passes the bill, he’ll put the checks in the mail. Now that timeline is looking like September. The governor said Colorado has recovered more jobs than it lost during the pandemic, and our economy is so strong, that revenue will exceed what the state’s allowed to spend under TABOR by about $1.4 billion. The legislature has to either issue a refund or ask voters to keep the money. The bill heads to the state Senate for a final vote before it lands on the governor’s desk.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy