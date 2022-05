Still going strong at 70 Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports Legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick has defined excellence, setting the standard for NFL staying power in a job that is anything but steady. He has eight Super Bowl rings, with two coming as a coordinator with the New York Giants and six in Foxborough. Like any top-tier figure in the NFL, every step he takes, the camera follow... Here are some of the best images throughout the Belichick's incredible career. (MALCOLM CLARKE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo By USA TODAY Sports (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports Copyright David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Jim...

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO