COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in prison for committing narcotics and firearms crimes while on supervised release. Larry Smith, also known as "Lil Larry" or "Big Larry" was sentenced for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker with the Southern District of Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO