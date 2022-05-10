ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Senate Primary Guide: Get To Know Democratic, Republican Candidates Vying For Party’s Nomination

By Natasha Brown
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now one week away from the Pennsylvania primary, the eyes of the nation are on the race for the U.S. Senate. It could decide the balance of power in Congress. Eyewitness News is taking a look at the crowded field of Democrats and Republicans vying for their party’s nominations.

Pennsylvania has become one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races in the country. A crowded field of Democratic and Republican candidates is vying for the seat now held by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring.

Democrats’ majorities in both the House and Senate are razor-thin, so the eyes of the country are watching the midterm elections in the battleground state.

The 50-50 tie in the Senate could come down to Pennsylvania’s open seat, and here are the Democratic candidates fighting to claim control.

VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022

Congressman Conor Lamb, the U.S representative for Pennsylvania’s 17th District which includes much of the Pittsburgh area, is seeking the nomination. The former Marine is now the vice-chair of the Veteran’s Affairs Committee in Congress.

Lamb won a special election in March 2018 in a district former President Donald Trump won by double digits. Lamb’s priorities include protecting and expanding medicare and social security, raising the minimum wage, creating and protecting jobs and strengthening unions.

Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman made his candidacy official in February 2021. He has been a consistent frontrunner for the Democratic party. Fetterman previously served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania from 2005 until 2019. He is outpacing his challengers in fundraising , raising $3.1 million in the first three months of 2022. He supports criminal justice system reform, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana and raising the state’s minimum wage.

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta represents Pennsylvania’s 181st district. He is a member of the governor’s task force on suicide prevention. The state rep from Philadelphia is the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color and one of the youngest members elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Kenyatta is committed to creating an equitable and inclusive society. His platform includes addressing generational poverty, protecting workers’ rights, increasing access to mental health care and stemming gun violence.

The candidate from Montgomery County is a former small business owner, educator and member of the Jenkintown Borough Council.

In 2016, Alexandria Khalil was selected to run as a Bernie Sanders delegate for Montgomery County. Khalil is an advocate for small business owners and is focused on helping struggling businesses impacted by the pandemic. She is a member of the Jenkintown Education Foundation and a former adjunct at Gwynedd Mercy College, where she taught business.

The Republican candidates faced off in one of the last debates before the May 17 primary, each pitching their platform to voters.

Former hedge fund CEO for Bridgewater Associates Dave McCormick began his career in politics as a treasury official for former President George W. Bush’s administration. As the CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund, McCormick quit the position to run for Senate, raising more than $11 million since his campaign started. McCormick vows to lower taxes on the working class, bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., and support mining coal and natural gas production.

Dr. Mehmet Oz was once the host of the Dr. Oz Show and was an attending physician at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Oz has gained the endorsement of former President Trump. He has been a frontrunner in the Republican field in fundraising and popularity leading up to the primary election. The multi-millionaire touts securing the border, supporting second amendment rights and reversing President Joe Biden’s current agenda as part of his platform.

Carla Sands was former President Trump’s Danish ambassador, who also served on Trump’s economic advisory council. Before entering politics, Sands was chairman and CEO of Vintage Capital Group. Sands states that she wants to be Pennsylvania’s energy senator, harvesting the state’s energy resources and bringing manufacturing back to the commonwealth.

In 2018, Jeff Bartos was the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor. The Berks County native owns a contracting company and several real estate and developing companies in the Philadelphia area. He has been running on the platform of strengthening small businesses. He established the 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit that provides forgivable loans to small businesses that were struggling during the pandemic.

George Bochetto is a Philadelphia attorney. He recently won a judge’s ruling preventing the city from removing a century-old Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza. He has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law and served as the state’s boxing commissioner from 1995 to 2002.

Republican candidate Kathy Barnette served in the Armed Forces reserves for 10 years. She is a former adjunct professor of corporate finance. She’s also authored a book titled “Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America.” She ventured into politics in 2020, running for the 4th Congressional District of Pennsylvania. Barnette touts revamping the tax system to attract more corporations into the state and encouraging states to control their own health care systems as part of her platform.

Rounding out the list of candidates is Sean Gale, a business and health care attorney who’s been courting voters by saying he will be the exact opposite of Toomey. He has stated he wants to hold both parties accountable when it comes to pay-to-play politics and doing what’s right for the American people.

The Pennsylvania Senate race continues to tighten with three Republican candidates within the margin of error a week out of the primary.

In the Trafalgar poll released on May 8, Oz leads with 24.5%, followed by Barnett at 23.2% and McCormick at 21.6%.

Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
miamistandard.news

Republican Heavy Hitters Line Up to Back Lou Barletta in Pennsylvania

A number of Republican heavy hitters are lining up to support former Rep. Lou Barletta (R) in the Republican primary race for Pennsylvania governor. On Thursday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) endorsed Barletta in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Barletta also won the endorsement of Pennsylvania State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who dropped out of the race and urged his supporters to back the former Hazleton, Pennsylvania mayor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

GOP candidate facing backlash from own party

GOP Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano is facing backlash, despite being the race’s frontrunner. Political experts and politicians on both sides of the aisle are weighing in. Mastriano is about as far right for a candidate for Pennsylvania Governor as the Republicans in Pennsylvania could hope to find. That’s according to Dr. Joe Morris, a senior […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Primary: Dwight Evans Seeks Reelection In 3rd District Representative Race Garnering National Attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania primary election is just a few days away. We’re watching many races closely, including the one for the 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressmember Dwight Evans is a North Philly native and has served in the U.S. House of representatives since 2016. He’s most recently been pushing for new federal support aimed at city crime. “I want to look beyond ways to do more. This epidemic of gun violence demands all hands on deck,” Evans said. But the tenured leader is now challenged by fresh-faced Alexandra Hunt. The 29-year-old is active on social media and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania primary 2022: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote May 17

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On May 17, Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will vote for candidates running in local and statewide races. The victors will compete in general election races that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

GOP staffers fired after possible ‘ballot harvesting’ operation found in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA — The fallout from the discovery of a potential GOP “ballot harvesting” operation in South Philadelphia continued Tuesday, as two state party staffers lost their jobs, the matter became fodder for attacks in the Republican primary for governor, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle jockeyed to define just what the situation said — or didn’t — about the security of voting by mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Contested nonprofit must dissolve, judge rules

Three members of the Butler PA Patriots group must dissolve a nonprofit they named the “Butler County Republican Committee,” a county judge ruled Wednesday. Following a nearly two-hour hearing on Tuesday, President Judge S. Michael Yeager issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday prohibiting Bill Halle, Erik Edwards and Zach Scherer from using the committee’s name “for any purpose whatsoever” and requiring the trio withdraw their fictitious name registration and dissolve their nonprofit using the committee’s name.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Local Doctor Assesses State Of Pandemic As US Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flags flew at half-staff Thursday at the White House to mark a grim milestone. One million lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins. Pennsylvania has been one of the hardest-hit states with more than 44,000 people who have died. Another 33,000 people in New Jersey have died in the pandemic. And in Delaware, the death toll has reached almost 3,000 people. While we acknowledge and remember the lives of those lost to COVID-19, as well as those they’ve left behind, here in May of 2022, most mask mandates have been lifted, restaurants are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be visiting Pennsylvania just before the primary elections. Sanders will hold a rally at 1000 Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh to show support for candidate Summer Lee on May 12. Doors to the rally will open at 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Tipped workers will see changes under new rules in Pennsylvania

New regulations meant to protect tipped workers in Pennsylvania will go into effect in August, the Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday. In March, the Independent Regulatory Review Commission and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office approved changes to Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act to ensure that tipped workers and salaried employees with irregular schedules are paid properly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
