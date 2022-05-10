Kim Kardashian Models Her ‘School Drop-Off’ Skims Outfit With Vans Slip-On Sneakers

Click here to read the full article.

Kim Kardashian may be a billion-dollar fashion mogul and an international influencer, but she still makes time to drop her kids off at school. And the 41-year-old mom’s off-duty style for the morning parental outing is equal parts effortless, affordable and absolutely stylish.

In an Instagram Stories video shot before the school day started, Kardashian modeled her low-key look that centered around a cropped white tank from her recently-released Skims Boyfriend Collection. She paired the $36 top with oversized gray sweatpants and white-on-white checkerboard Vans , which are a $60 affordable classic.

Kardashian, who recently dyed her hair blond to pay tribute to Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala, wore her waist-grazing hair in loose waves definitely refined by a morning glam squad. She sported light makeup, donning a gray smoky eye and bold black liner.

“This is my Boyfriend Collection tank, which I am obsessed with and I’m going to wear it to school drop-off,” Kardashian said in the selfie video, which was filmed in her famously stark home. “It’s a really good basic.”

Kardashian may get her new-found affinity for Vans from boyfriend Pete Davidson , who is often seen in the shoe style. Most recently, the 28-year-old sneakerhead wore black and white laced Vans for the couple’s first public appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 30.

Kardashian notably wore a similar pair of Vans while out with family on April 3, marking a rare public appearance in affordable footwear. As the adage goes, the couple that wears Vans together, stays together.

