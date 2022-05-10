ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Models Her ‘School Drop-Off’ Skims Outfit With Vans Slip-On Sneakers

By Katie Dupere
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVNQW_0fZaXPxd00

Kim Kardashian may be a billion-dollar fashion mogul and an international influencer, but she still makes time to drop her kids off at school. And the 41-year-old mom’s off-duty style for the morning parental outing is equal parts effortless, affordable and absolutely stylish.

In an Instagram Stories video shot before the school day started, Kardashian modeled her low-key look that centered around a cropped white tank from her recently-released Skims Boyfriend Collection. She paired the $36 top with oversized gray sweatpants and white-on-white checkerboard Vans , which are a $60 affordable classic.

Kardashian, who recently dyed her hair blond to pay tribute to Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala, wore her waist-grazing hair in loose waves definitely refined by a morning glam squad. She sported light makeup, donning a gray smoky eye and bold black liner.

“This is my Boyfriend Collection tank, which I am obsessed with and I’m going to wear it to school drop-off,” Kardashian said in the selfie video, which was filmed in her famously stark home. “It’s a really good basic.”

Kardashian may get her new-found affinity for Vans from boyfriend Pete Davidson , who is often seen in the shoe style. Most recently, the 28-year-old sneakerhead wore black and white laced Vans for the couple’s first public appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 30.

Kardashian notably wore a similar pair of Vans while out with family on April 3, marking a rare public appearance in affordable footwear. As the adage goes, the couple that wears Vans together, stays together.

Put on a pair of white slip-on sneakers for a streamlined appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bNWo_0fZaXPxd00
CREDIT: Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Sneaker, $125 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQIw0_0fZaXPxd00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Miliana Slip-On Sneaker, $20 (was $25) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOVRp_0fZaXPxd00
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Classic Slip-On Platforms, $60 .

Jem M
1d ago

Have we had enough yet? For her to take that iconic dress and desecrate it is appalling. Now Marilyn wasn't the last person to wear it. It is probably misshapen and that dress didn't belong to her. I don't care who bought it. That dress belonged to American history and now she lessened is value. It will never be the same. She had no right putting on that dress.

Reply
5
