Luis Gil to make 2022 debut for Yankees on Thursday

Luis Gil will make his 2022 debut with the Yankees later this week.

Aaron Boone told reporters before Tuesday’s series opener with the Blue Jays that the 23-year-old will take the ball against the White Sox on Thursday, with New York in need of a sixth starter following Sunday’s doubleheader.

The twin bill on Sunday was the result of two straight rainouts, leading to the current stretch of 23 games in 22 days for the Bombers.

Gil has struggled a bit in Triple-A, allowing 18 earned runs and 18 hits over 17 innings. But he was solid in his first big-league experience last year, pitching to a 3.07 ERA in 29.1 innings across six starts.

