ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Vitality, G2 advance to Legends Stage of PGL Antwerp

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tjwz_0fZaW2Wg00

G2 Esports and Team Vitality won their Round 3 High matches on Tuesday to advance to the Legends Stage of PGL Major Antwerp 2022 in Belgium.

Vitality defeated forZe 2-1 while G2 beat ENCE, also 2-1. ENCE and forZE will play in Wednesday’s Round 4 High matches as the Challengers Stage continues.

Also advancing to the High matches on Wednesday were Team Spirit, Bad News Eagles (BNE), Astralis and Outsiders. They all won their best-of-one Mid matches on Tuesday.

In the two Low matches, IHC Esports defeated Renegades 2-0 and Team Liquid toppled 9z Team 2-0 to play another day. Renegades and 9z were eliminated.

The major’s opening stage features 16 teams competing for eight berths into the Legends Stage. Utilizing the Swiss System format, the eight teams that won in Round 1 proceeded to the Round 2 “High” matches and the eight that lost moved to the Round 2 “Low” matches. All matches are best-of-one except elimination and advancement matches, which are best-of-three.

On Tuesday, Vitality needed to rally past forZe after dropping the first map, Nuke, 16-12. Vitality took Dust II 16-9 and then Mirage 16-12. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut of France powered Vitality with 60 kills and a plus-16 kills-to-deaths differential. Denmark’s Emil “Magisk” Reif led Vitality with 62 kills on a plus-11 K-D differential.

G2 opened with a 16-7 win on Dust II before dropping Ancient to ENCE in overtime, 19-16. G2 advanced with a 16-9 win on Mirage. Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina tallied 72 kills on a plus-23 K-D differential. Israel’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi had 63 kills and a plus-7 differential for ENCE.

In the Mid matches, Spirit beat Eternal Fire 16-11 on Dust II, BNE defeated Imperial Esports 16-12 on Vertigo, Astralis edged MIBR 16-13 on Overpass, and Outsiders beat Complexity Gaming 16-9 on Overpass.

The winners of Wednesday’s three Round 4 High matches will advance to the Legends Stage, and the losers of the three Round 4 Low matches will be eliminated from the major. After the Challengers Stage concludes Thursday, the Legends Stage runs May 14-17 in the same format to determine which eight teams will clinch spots in the Champions Stage.

The Challengers Stage continues Wednesday with six Round 4 matches:
–Astralis vs. Team Spirit (High)
–forZe vs. Outsiders (High)
–ENCE vs. BNE (High)
–Imperial Esports vs. IHC Esports (Low)
–Complexity vs. Team Liquid (Low)
–MIBR vs. Eternal Fire (Low)

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Doha - Asher-Smith & Lyles in action

The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars. It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year. The 2022 calendar includes 13 meets, starting in Doha, Qatar, in May and culminating in September...
SPORTS
SPORTbible

Professional Footballer Is Competing At Eurovision 2022 Event In Turin

A professional footballer will compete at this year's Eurovision 2022, with goalkeeper Jérémie Makiese representing Belgium in Turin. The 21-year-old plies his trade with Royal Excelsior Virton in the Luxembourg province of Belgium. They play in the Proximus League, the Belgian second tier - and are currently seventh...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antwerp#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Video Game#Legends Stage#Pgl#G2 Esports#Team Vitality#The Challengers Stage#Team Spirit#Bad News Eagles#Mid#Ihc Esports#9z Team#Swiss System#Mirage#Ancient
Reuters

Australia to host 2027 and 2029 World Cups

May 12 (Reuters) - World Rugby has confirmed Australia as host of the men's World Cup in 2027 and the women's in 2029 and England has been chosen to stage the 2025 women's tournament, the governing body said on Thursday. The United States was confirmed as host of the men's...
RUGBY
BBC

Rugby World Cup 2025: England to host women's tournament

England have been confirmed as hosts of the 2025 women's World Cup. The World Rugby Council also unanimously approved Australia as hosts for the men's World Cup in 2027 and the women's in 2029. The United States will host the men's tournament for the first time in 2031 and the...
NFL
BBC

Christine Mboma: Sprinter a doubt for African Championships in Mauritius

Namibian sprinter Christine Mboma is a doubt for the African Athletics Championships next month after suffering a thigh injury. The 18-year-old was injured during the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic continental tour meeting in Kenya on Saturday, pulling up and failing to finish the race, which was won by Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FIFA
The Independent

New-look Champions League to cause fixture headache for Europe’s top leagues

Europe’s domestic leagues are assessing the fixture headache created by the newly-approved plans for the Champions League.An agreement on a new format for Europe’s men’s club competitions from 2024-25 was finally signed off in Vienna on Tuesday after more than three years of intense debate.The number of midweek rounds reserved for Uefa competitions – when top-flight domestic football is usually off limits – has gone up from six to 10 in the group phase. European football is also set to be played in January for the first time, traditionally a busy month of domestic league and cup football in England.European...
UEFA
The Guardian

Giro d’Italia: Démare sprints to stage five victory after Cavendish dropped

Arnaud Démare won stage five of the Giro d’Italia on a day when Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan were caught out on a climb and left unable to contest the sprint in Messina. Groupama-FDJ won the battle for position going into the final corner and got their reward as their rider Démare held off Fernando Gaviria and Giacomo Nizzolo to take the win. The sprint finish meant there were no major changes at the top of the general classification, with Juan Pedro López retaining the leader’s pink jersey he gained on Mount Etna. Britain’s Simon Yates remains fourth overall, one minute 42 seconds down and the best placed of the main favourites.
CYCLING
AFP

Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cup hosts

International rugby chief Bill Beaumont said Thursday the sport would have a crack at the "golden nugget" after the World Cup was awarded to the United States for the first time. Beaumont, speaking after the global governing body confirmed the hosts for the next five World Cups, said the United States was seen as the "golden nugget that everybody wants to get hold of".
RUGBY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

United States to host Rugby World Cup for 1st time

Rugby’s biggest tournament is finally heading to the United States. Now comes the hard part for the sport’s leadership: generating enough interest and sustainability to secure rugby’s place in a crowded U.S. market. The Rugby World Cup will be staged in the U.S. for the first time...
NFL
BBC

Afcon 2023: South Africa want Liberia qualifiers moved from Morocco

The South Africa Football Association (Safa) has asked that Liberia should not be allowed to play its home 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Morocco. Liberia is one of several African countries who do not have a stadium which meets the Confederation of African Football's standards to host international matches.
FIFA
Connecticut Public

The U.S. is named a Rugby World Cup host

The United States has won its bid to host the Rugby World Cup for the first time: the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's in 2033. World Rugby announced the next round of host countries as ushering in a "golden decade for the sport," tapping veteran hosts England (women's World Cup in 2025) and Australia (2027 men's and 2029 women's tournaments) in addition to the U.S.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Barcelona’s Araújo exits field in ambulance after concussion

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo was taken off the field in an ambulance after clashing heads with a teammate and collapsing on Tuesday. The Uruguay defender “has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing,” the club said on Twitter. He appeared to be conscious as he was put into the ambulance.
UEFA
Financial World

Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov banned 9 months for being pro-Putin

Evgeny Rylov, winner of two Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, was banned for nine months by FINA for being pro-Vladimir Putin. FINA disqualified Rylov for his participation in a demonstration at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow last March designed to celebrate the eight years of the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea, which was attended by 95,000 people inside and 100,000 outside.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Vincenzo Nibali, winner of all three Grand Tours, sets cycling retirement

Vincenzo Nibali, one of seven cyclists to win all three Grand Tours and the last Italian to win the Tour de France, reportedly said he will retire at the end of this season. Nibali, 37, made the announcement after Wednesday’s fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia in his hometown of Messina.
CYCLING
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy