Evidence, crash photos in Casey White, Vicky White case from Evansville, Indiana

Greene Co. - On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Trooper Caleb Garvin was patrolling I-69 around the 97 Mile Marker when he observed a white Lexus SUV traveling north at a high rate of speed. Trooper Garvin was able to confirm his suspicions of the vehicles excessive speed by utilizing his radar that the vehicle was travelling 103-mph in a 70-mph zone. As Garvin attempted to stop the white 2018 Lexus SUV. The male driver, later identified to be Brian Anthony Hauke, failed to stop for Trooper Garvin and continued northbound on I-69 at a high rate of speed as it entered into Monroe County.

GREENE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO