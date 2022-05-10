ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evidence, crash photos in Casey White, Vicky White case from Evansville, Indiana

WAAY-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office released these images connected...

WAAY-TV

Evansville Police review final moments of 'emotionally jarring' Casey White, Vicky White pursuit

It's been a very busy few days for law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, an Evansville Police officer spotted a gray Cadillac in the Motel 41 parking lot. There wasn't anything unusual about it at first glance, but it would soon be identified as the most recent vehicle used by escaped inmate Casey White and former corrections supervisor Vicky White.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

Police still trying to identify boy found in suitcase in Southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity of the boy whose body was found inside this suitcase in Washington County remains a mystery. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said instigators realize people want answers to about the heartbreaking case, and so do they. He said this is the type of case that keeps Huls and his fellow detectives awake at night.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road Workers

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road WorkersSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle located on the entrance ramp from US 231 to southbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
CROWN POINT, IN
wrtv.com

Police shoot man who escaped transport vehicle in northwest Indiana

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting in Newton County in northwestern Indiana. The shooting occurred after a man escaped police custody during a transport from the Iroquois County, Illinois jail to the Newton County, Indiana jail, according to Indiana State Police. Police said following...
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
UPI News

Escaped inmate Casey White returned to Alabama state prison

May 11 (UPI) -- Recaptured fugitive Casey White returned to an Alabama prison on Wednesday after he spent 11 days on the lam with a former county jail official who authorities believe aided his escape. Casey White, 38, was escorted from Indiana, after he and 56-year-old former corrections officer Vicky...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

Indiana appeals court overturns Marquis D. Young's murder conviction

Indiana's appeals court has overturned the murder conviction of a Gary man sentenced last year to 115 years in prison for a fatal shooting at a gas station. The 2-1 decision released Wednesday overturned Marquis D. Young's murder conviction and his convictions on two counts of attempted murder, citing a lack of evidence. A Lake County jury convicted Young, 31, in the shooting that killed Dion Clayton, 27, and wounded two other men.
GARY, IN
witzamfm.com

Bloomington Trooper Arrests Man Following Pursuit

Greene Co. - On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Trooper Caleb Garvin was patrolling I-69 around the 97 Mile Marker when he observed a white Lexus SUV traveling north at a high rate of speed. Trooper Garvin was able to confirm his suspicions of the vehicles excessive speed by utilizing his radar that the vehicle was travelling 103-mph in a 70-mph zone. As Garvin attempted to stop the white 2018 Lexus SUV. The male driver, later identified to be Brian Anthony Hauke, failed to stop for Trooper Garvin and continued northbound on I-69 at a high rate of speed as it entered into Monroe County.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Nappanee Police looking for person, vehicle

NAPPANEE, Ind. – The Nappanee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle in the above photo. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling 574-773-4111.
NAPPANEE, IN

