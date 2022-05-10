ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey opens up about being called 'crazy, anxious and lazy' before recent health diagnoses

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Halsey is opening up about receiving a slew of new health diagnoses after previously informing fans they had spent time in the hospital .

“My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth," the singer, whose pronouns are she/her and they/them, said in a series of Instagram Story videos posted Tuesday. In the video, they wore a heart monitor and said they didn't want fans to worry.

"I started getting really, really, really sick. I've been kind of sick most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad (after giving birth)," Halsey continued, noting she is "allergic to literally everything" and was hospitalized for anaphylaxis.

The singer saw "100,000 doctors" before getting diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abyhw_0fZaTqAc00
Halsey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome , per Mayo Clinic, is a "group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls." Sjogren's syndrome is an immune system disorder often accompanied by others, usually identified through dry eyes and a dry mouth.

"And I'm still looking for answers for the root cause of some of these things,” Halsey said.

MCAS is a condition that "causes mast cells to release an inappropriate amount of chemicals into your body" and can cause allergies and a wide range of other symptoms, according to WebMD . POTS is a disorder of the autonomic nervous system, which "regulates functions we don’t consciously control, such as heart rate, blood pressure, sweating and body temperature,", according to Johns Hopkins Medicine .

She added: “It could potentially be another autoimmune disease, and I've known I've had autoimmune issues most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”

More: Halsey celebrates 'pregnant and postpartum bodies' with new bare-chested album cover

Halsey later celebrated finally having diagnoses Wednesday in an Instagram Story post, writing that knowing the names of what she's been feeling was a long time coming.

"I just want to clarify, for the benefit of friends of friends who may have any of the diagnoses that I recently shared, I didn't 'just get sick' I've been sick. For a long time," the post read. "My sicknesses just have their names now. I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle."

They added: "Don't roll your eyes at your sick friends. They could be fighting a battle that they haven't named yet. Ya know?"

Halsey was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016, a disorder where tissue that lines the inside of your uterus grows outside your uterus, according to Mayo Clinic. The singer had surgery to treat the disorder in 2017 and again in late March , and has since opened up about experiencing a miscarriage about six years ago, which they attribute to endometriosis . Last summer, she welcomed her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin , with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

The artist previously described their fourth studio album, "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power," as a "concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

Now preparing to tour the album, Halsey is on a treatment plan while rehearsing, and says the concept has evolved beyond pregnancy and post-partum to dealing with other health struggles: "I have a lot of angst and a lot of energy and a lot of confusion I want to get out onstage."

They continued: "I'm really excited and really confident that I'll be able to do it in a way that's healthy where I can perform my best for all of you. ... I just can't tour the way I used to when I was younger, when I just didn't give a (expletive) about my body and worked insane hours and days in a row. I've learned a lot about doing my job under the conditions that I'm experiencing."

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halsey opens up about being called 'crazy, anxious and lazy' before recent health diagnoses

The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
