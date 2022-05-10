ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Knicks Fan Adam Sandler Dons Sixers Gear for 'Hustle' Movie

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 3 days ago

The comedian and noted Knicks fan is going against type in more ways than one in this Netflix film due out in June.

The NBA offseason hasn't officially begun but the New York Knicks appear to be losing one of their most well-known contributors.

Actor Adam Sandler, well-known for both his comedic exploits and support of New York-based franchises, is bucking those trends in "Hustle", an upcoming drama set to be released on Netflix this June. Sandler headlines the film as Stanley Beren, an embattled scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who risks his career in the name of helping Spanish basketball star Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) realize his NBA dream.

"Hustle" will be released on the streaming platform and in select theaters. The film has no shortage of basketball prestige behind the film: LeBron James is attached as a producer alongside Sandler while current 76ers Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle all appear in the trailer released on Tuesday. Former player and TNT analyst Kenny Smith appears to be starring in a narrative role.

Hernangomez is currently stationed on the Utah Jazz's roster, having played in all six games of their recent playoff cameo against Dallas. Though he and Sandler will be repping the Sixers, Hernangomez has an indirect connection to the Knicks, as his brother Willie (now of New Orleans) played with the team for two seasons.

Sandler's status as a Knicks fan has been well-documented: the actor is often seen in the courtside seats for big games at Madison Square Garden and has expressed further support for the cause on social media. "Hustle", perhaps inadvertently, continues a trend where Sandler has to root for a team other than the Knicks.

The third act of Sandler's lauded performance in "Uncut Gems", for example, features his gambling character pulling for the Boston Celtics as the result of a fateful series of bets. That film likewise featured an NBA personality playing himself, as Sandler's Howard Ratner does business with Kevin Garnett. Sandler heralded last season's New York playoff run with a photo of himself in character with "Gems" co-star Eric Bogosian along with the caption "Lets go Knicks" [sic].

"Hustle" will debut June 8.

