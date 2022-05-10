ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Family, supporters of woman arrested in Tarrant County call for sheriff's resignation

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gGus_0fZaTM8A00

Family and supporters of a woman who was arrested in April in Fort Worth held a rally outside the Tarrant County administration building on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of Sheriff Bill Waybourn and medical staff at the Tarrant County Jail. Kelly Masten, 38, was booked into the jail on April 12th on a charge of injury to a child, adult, or elderly.

Her family said she is epileptic and needed medical help when a relative called 911.

"This needed to be handled as more of a medical situation and not so much a mental health situation," said Masten's sister, Kristina Salinas.

Masten's father said the woman suffered 20 seizures over ten days in custody.

"They should have taken her to the medical area there, but they did nothing," Danny Masten said. "Something's got to change."

Masten said his daughter had fallen and was injured during the seizures. By the time she was taken to JPS hospital, he says she had bruises on her legs, chest, and arms.

"They were in shock when they saw Kelly come in," Danny Masten said.

The two joined groups of people in holding a protest outside the Tarrant County administration building in Downtown Fort Worth Tuesday.

"We're out here trying to make a change in Tarrant County's policies, not just Tarrant County but Texas, for the things that happen in jail," Danny Masten said.

"A lot of people who have a mental health diagnosis or intellectual or developmental disability are being funneled into the jail instead of being diverted to proper resources," said the Texas Jail Project's Tamera Hutcherson.

The group has issued a list of demands:

- Immediate resignation of Sheriff Waybourn
- Immediate resignation of jail medical and MHMR staff
- Immediate implementation of non-law enforcement response to mental health crisis call
- Immediate change of screening tool for individuals suspected of developmental disabilities during arrest and booking
- Immediate diversion of individuals with mental illness and disabilities away from jail
- Immediate evaluation of all persons being held in jail medical and issue medical PR bonds for vulnerable individuals
- Complete audit of Tarrant county jail policies & procedures led by independent advocates and citizens
- Adequate funding for community health, mental health and support services.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn said jail records show Masten had 20 interactions with medical staff at the jail and was twice taken to JPS.

"JPS medical staff, who are on-site in the Tarrant County Jail 24/7, oversee all healthcare decisions inside the jail. They care for inmates with medical needs and determine when an inmate goes to JPS for further evaluation," Waybourn's office wrote in a statement.

Waybourn's office said a review was conducted and showed no criminal offense against Masten.

Waybourn's office cites Texas Commission on Jail Standards statistics showing 42 deaths among those in custody since 2016, compared to 89 in Harris County and 44 in Dallas County.

Tuesday, Masten's family said she was in critical condition at JPS.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 4

Brian Bohn
2d ago

They forgot to mention 911 was called because she assaulted her grandmother, not necessarily for a medical issue. And, as another article stated… her father said she refused her meds while in jail. Meds cannot be forced upon a person without court intervention. I’m not saying bad things don’t happen in the jail setting, because they do. But, this has been a lifelong condition for this woman and I find it hard to believe the family didn’t know the proper avenues to get her help…

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Seizure#The Tarrant County Jail#Jps Hospital
Click2Houston.com

Dallas facility that serves transgender children can accept new patients, judge rules

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
maggrand.com

Texas gunman on the run after shooting 3 women at Dallas hair salon

A Texas gunman is currently on the loose after barging into a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon and shooting three women, according to local sources. The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. at Hair World Salon, a business located in a shopping center in a district full of Asian-owned businesses, WFAA-TV reported.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Killed After Driver Flees Euless Traffic Stop

Fort Worth Police said a woman was killed Tuesday night after the driver of a different car trying to escape police during a traffic stop in Euless crashed into her. After the suspect's car hit a utility pole, the driver ran from the scene but was captured. Tuesday afternoon Euless...
EULESS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy