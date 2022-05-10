Family, supporters of woman arrested in Tarrant County call for sheriff's resignation

Family and supporters of a woman who was arrested in April in Fort Worth held a rally outside the Tarrant County administration building on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of Sheriff Bill Waybourn and medical staff at the Tarrant County Jail. Kelly Masten, 38, was booked into the jail on April 12th on a charge of injury to a child, adult, or elderly.

Her family said she is epileptic and needed medical help when a relative called 911.

"This needed to be handled as more of a medical situation and not so much a mental health situation," said Masten's sister, Kristina Salinas.

Masten's father said the woman suffered 20 seizures over ten days in custody.

"They should have taken her to the medical area there, but they did nothing," Danny Masten said. "Something's got to change."

Masten said his daughter had fallen and was injured during the seizures. By the time she was taken to JPS hospital, he says she had bruises on her legs, chest, and arms.

"They were in shock when they saw Kelly come in," Danny Masten said.

The two joined groups of people in holding a protest outside the Tarrant County administration building in Downtown Fort Worth Tuesday.

"We're out here trying to make a change in Tarrant County's policies, not just Tarrant County but Texas, for the things that happen in jail," Danny Masten said.

"A lot of people who have a mental health diagnosis or intellectual or developmental disability are being funneled into the jail instead of being diverted to proper resources," said the Texas Jail Project's Tamera Hutcherson.

The group has issued a list of demands:

- Immediate resignation of Sheriff Waybourn

- Immediate resignation of jail medical and MHMR staff

- Immediate implementation of non-law enforcement response to mental health crisis call

- Immediate change of screening tool for individuals suspected of developmental disabilities during arrest and booking

- Immediate diversion of individuals with mental illness and disabilities away from jail

- Immediate evaluation of all persons being held in jail medical and issue medical PR bonds for vulnerable individuals

- Complete audit of Tarrant county jail policies & procedures led by independent advocates and citizens

- Adequate funding for community health, mental health and support services.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn said jail records show Masten had 20 interactions with medical staff at the jail and was twice taken to JPS.

"JPS medical staff, who are on-site in the Tarrant County Jail 24/7, oversee all healthcare decisions inside the jail. They care for inmates with medical needs and determine when an inmate goes to JPS for further evaluation," Waybourn's office wrote in a statement.

Waybourn's office said a review was conducted and showed no criminal offense against Masten.

Waybourn's office cites Texas Commission on Jail Standards statistics showing 42 deaths among those in custody since 2016, compared to 89 in Harris County and 44 in Dallas County.

Tuesday, Masten's family said she was in critical condition at JPS.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram