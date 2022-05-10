ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA preparing for summer travel near pre-pandemic levels

By Alan Scaia
 3 days ago

Traffic at DFW Airport was down from 2019 last year but ranked second busiest in the world and is planning for additional growth this summer. In 2021, 62.5 million people passed through DFW, second only to Atlanta with 75.7 million.

Chief Executive Sean Donohue said travel to Asia has still not reached pre-pandemic levels, but he expects record demand to Europe, Mexico, and South America. He expects domestic travel at 99% of summer 2019.

TSA said it has worked with DFW and airports across the country to prepare for an increase in passengers.

"We are all partners in the aviation industry," said Administrator David Pekoske. "We all strive every day to make sure it's safe, it's secure and the passenger experience is a very positive experience."

Todd Hauptli, president of the American Association of Airport Executives, said TSA may break its record by screening three million people in a single day this summer.

"Summer travel: game on," Hauptli said. "That's going to be a record."

Despite the increase in passengers, Pekoske said the average wait time has remained less than 30 minutes for standard checkpoints and less than ten minutes for people with TSA PreCheck. He said 94% of people with TSA PreCheck get through security in less than five minutes.

"Please know we are all working very hard to serve you," Pekoske said. "I would just ask everybody to have a little patience as we go through what's going to be a very good news summer."

He urges people to pay for parking ahead of time and, with many people flying for the first time in several years, review rules for carry-ons and checked bags.

Hauptli credits Pekoske with building stronger relationships with airports, airlines, and trade groups.

"I know you'll be shocked to learn DFW has storms in the summer, so does Atlanta. It'll ripple through the system. We'll have days that'll be tough, but we all are committed to work together to make that passenger experience as good as possible and get the system up and moving as quickly as it can," Hauptli said. "We are all aimed at making the system as safe and secure as possible. We also need it to be as efficient as possible."

Hauptli said, as more people are flying again, people should ensure they have a driver's license that meets the requirements of the "REAL ID" Act. Starting May 3, 2023, people will need a license with a gold star in the upper right corner to be accepted at TSA. Otherwise, they can use a passport or military ID.

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
