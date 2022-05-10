ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House warns Supreme Court protesters

After reports of a Wisconsin anti-abortion center being vandalized as well as protests that have coalesced outside the homes of several Supreme Court Justices, the White House offered a word of caution to those who feel aggrieved by the leaked news that the highest court in the land is on the verge of overturning the landmark 50+ year-old Roe vs. Wade decision that gave American women abortion rights.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Monday that President Joe Biden’s administration will not support intimidation of judges.

“[The White House] strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism.  Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety,” read Psaki’s tweet on Monday.

While Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts have been targets of protests outside their homes, the house-calls are not limited to the Supreme Court. Republican lawmakers seen as swing votes like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine are also returning home to find constituents' ire on display.

“Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —–> vote yes, clean up your mess,” was scrawled in chalk outside of Collins' home. The message refers to the Women's Health Protection Act, which has already passed the House and will be voted on by the Senate in the coming days.

The bill, if passed, would codify the protections guaranteed by the expected-to-be-overturned Roe vs. Wade decision as official federal law, but Democrats, who would need 10 Republican senators to come over to their side to get the necessary 60 votes, are not expected to have the votes to pass it.

