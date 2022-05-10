ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls Pre-Release Center announces 'Law Day' award recipient

By Lindsey Stenger
KRTV News
 2 days ago
The Great Falls Pre-Release Center announced recently that Tammie Hickey has been selected as the recipient of its 2022 Law Day award.

Hickey is the director of Great Falls Career & College Readiness Center ( link ) and the Great Falls College-MSU Lifelong Learning Center ( link ).

May 1st is recognized as Law Day in the United States, and in 2005 the Great Falls Pre-Release Center awarded their first Law Day award to Thomas McKittrick, District Court Judge. Since then, this award has been given to individuals or organizations who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in various fields such as Corrections, Education, Law Enforcement, Community Support, etc.

The GFPRC said in a news release: "The Great Falls Pre-Release Center has been offering re-entry services to those making the transition from incarceration to living in the community since 1984. We are very proud of the work we do to help people make real changes in their lives so they can remain free of the criminal justice system. We are very aware that we do not, and cannot, do this alone. It is only with the help of our many friends in the community that we can provide this chance for change for our residents."

Hickey will be presented with the award at the Great Falls Pre-Release Center’s Women’s Campus on Wednesday, May 25.

The GFPRC is operated by a private non-profit group contracted by the Montana Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons. It typically houses about 200 men and women at a time and all of those residents are required to hold full-time jobs in the community.

Along with work, residents must fulfill any legal obligations such as fines or substance abuse treatment. Most only reside at the center for about six months before they are allowed to return to life in the community.

The center offers a six-month program that helps criminal offenders transition back into the community; residents are within 24 months of parole or one year of their discharge date.

KRTV News

KRTV News

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

