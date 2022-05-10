1st Jazz Fest in 3 years brings 475,000 fans

Jazz Fest finally returned after its 2020 COVID cancellation -- and subsequent cancellations in the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021. Festival officials say the 2022 comeback brought 475,000 attendees for the seven days spread over the two weekends.

"Jazz Fest fans make the Festival come to life," said festival producer/director Quint Davis. "Thanks to everyone who was in that number. This was Jazz Fest at its very best."

The event featured more than 500 New Orleans groups covering a wider range of styles, from gospel to blues to jazz and more. And nationally-known headliners such as The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Lauren Daigle, the Zac Brown Band helped pack people into the Fairgrounds despite the unseasonable heat.

"The Festival once again celebrated the rich culture of Louisiana and the best of American roots and world music on 13 stages at the Fair Grounds Race Course," fest officials said in a statement. "Equally stunning is the Festival’s remarkable presentation of New Orleans and Louisiana’s amazing cuisine culture, a great food Festival in itself, in addition to three museum quality arts and crafts expos."

Jazz Fest has already set its dates for 2023: April 28 - May 7.