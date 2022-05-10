ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

1st Jazz Fest in 3 years brings 475,000 fans

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4c7K_0fZaT3Rc00

Jazz Fest finally returned after its 2020 COVID cancellation -- and subsequent cancellations in the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021. Festival officials say the 2022 comeback brought 475,000 attendees for the seven days spread over the two weekends.

"Jazz Fest fans make the Festival come to life," said festival producer/director Quint Davis. "Thanks to everyone who was in that number. This was Jazz Fest at its very best."

The event featured more than 500 New Orleans groups covering a wider range of styles, from gospel to blues to jazz and more. And nationally-known headliners such as The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Lauren Daigle, the Zac Brown Band helped pack people into the Fairgrounds despite the unseasonable heat.

"The Festival once again celebrated the rich culture of Louisiana and the best of American roots and world music on 13 stages at the Fair Grounds Race Course," fest officials said in a statement. "Equally stunning is the Festival’s remarkable presentation of New Orleans and Louisiana’s amazing cuisine culture, a great food Festival in itself, in addition to three museum quality arts and crafts expos."

Jazz Fest has already set its dates for 2023: April 28 - May 7.

Comments / 3

Related
ksut.org

A report from Jazz Fest in New Orleans

Twas the night before Jazz Fest. After two flights, I landed in New Orleans. A friend picked me up and took me to Vaughan’s Lounge for Corey Henry and Treme Funktet. They started an hour and half late but kicked ass in the poorly lit neighborhood dive bar. COREY...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

10 New Orleans' Restaurants to Celebrate a Graduate

Graduation is a special time that marks the end and beginning of a significant period in one's life. One way to celebrate this special occasion is to enjoy a nice meal with friends and family. And what better city to try a new and exciting restaurant than New Orleans? Whether...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Where to Eat Dessert in New Orleans

Everyone knows that feeling of being completely, almost uncomfortably full after dinner, and then instinctively craving something sweet. This feeling is particularly common in New Orleans, where famed restaurants like Brennan’s and Commander’s Palace are the birthplace of iconic desserts like bananas Foster and bread pudding soufflé.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
Bossip

Footworkin’ & Finalists: New Orleans Announced As Host City For #RedBullDanceYourStyle National Final

An unchoreographed competition is bringing tremendously talented dancers to the Big Easy. New Orleans has been named the host city for the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA. The premier street dance competition is uniting dancers in the bayou on May 21-22 for a weekend of community, homegrown flavor, and southern vibrancy. The unique global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format is racking up semi-finalists from regional qualifiers in Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C, Oakland, and Atlanta to battle a roster of world-class dancers, including Lily Frias, Nick Fury, Tyler D Creator, and Toyin, in a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament for spots in the final competition to be held on Sunday, May 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
orcasound.com

City of a Million Dreams

For those who love New Orleans and those who love learning about history this documentary co-written and directed by Jason Berry is right up your alley. Especially if your alley is filled with jazz music. New Orleans is a very unique city in many ways. One is its longtime history of jazz funerals. What are jazz funerals, you ask? Read on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Ellis Marsalis memorial planned for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A memorial service and second line parade will be held in honor of famed New Orleans jazz musician Ellis Marsalis this Sunday, May 15. The memorial comes more than two years after Marsalis died due to complications from COVID at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
liveforlivemusic.com

PHOTOS: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2022 Comes To A Close

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2022 has officially come to a close after seven total days of music, food, and culture at the Fair Grounds Race Course spread over the last two weekends. Following the customary “Locals Thursday” on May 5th, Fest’s second half continued on Friday with performances...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quint Davis
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lauren Daigle
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Willa Jean Voted #2 Best Bakery by Southern Living Magazine

In a list of the South's Best Bakeries, Willa Jean's was voted #2. Located in the Central Business District, Willa Jean is a contemporary restaurant, a retro-chic cafe, that offers southern fare. This bakery-restaurant was opened in 2015 by pastry chef Kelly Fields, who named the place after her grandmother. While Fields is no longer at the restaurant since 2021, she's left her mark with the delicious dishes she created.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Locals day at Jazz Fest wasn't so locals-friendly

My family and I thought we'd take advantage of the $50 “Locals Thursday” promo and head to Jazz Fest. Apparently, thousands of “locals” had the same idea, which created a huge bottleneck trying to purchase tickets. Friends said they waited 2½ hours BEFORE the 11 a.m....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Fest#Arts And Crafts#Food Festival#World Music#Covid#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#American
uptownmessenger.com

Fans of Casa Borrega mourn its closing

Patrons who have been enjoying eclectic Mexican fare, a variety of live music and the occasional street parties at Casa Borrega since 2012 will sadly miss it. “Oh no, I can’t believe it. I was just there last week,” said one regular, expressing the dismay of many when they learned the Central City restaurant served its last Chile Relleno and Margarita Borrega on Friday (May 6).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Eater

9 Essential Barbecue Joints in and Around New Orleans

The New Orleans barbecue scene is booming. It wasn’t so long ago that the closest thing to barbecue found in local restaurants were barbecue shrimp; otherwise your best bet was seeking out one of the excellent vendors at city second lines and parades. In the last decade or so, that has changed in a big way, thanks in part to the annual Hogs For the Cause fundraising event, a crowd favorite that provides hundreds of variations on smoked pork and has helped inspire local purveyors. The below nine pitmasters have helped solidify barbecue’s place in New Orleans’s food culture, all offering smoky, piggy goodness.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tmpresale.com

No Scrubs – 90’s Dance Partys show in New Orleans, LA Jun 03, 2022 – pre-sale code

WiseGuys has the No Scrubs – 90’s Dance Party presale password: Everyone with this presale info will have the opportunity to buy great seats before anyone else!!!. You don’t want to miss No Scrubs – 90’s Dance Party’s show in New Orleans, LA do you? Tickets should sell out fast once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can purchase your tickets before they sell-out!!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana McDonald’s franchisee receives Golden Arch Award

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Patel McDonald’s owner Ajay Patel and his family received the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, the highest honor for a McDonald’s franchisee, at the 2022 McDonald’s Worldwide Convention. Patel owns 42 restaurants in Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia. He moved to...
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

￼The Gospel Show: A Billet-Doux from Me to You

Grab your coffee, and let’s have church. For those of us fighting through Jazz Fest withdrawals, let me introduce you to one of my favorite medicines: WWOZ’s “The Gospel Show.”. Time-released for weekly application, The Gospel Show was my measure of a good Sunday morning. As a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy