Police search for at risk 75-year-old woman last seen in Half Moon Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 75-year-old woman considered at risk.
Sandra Reboli was last seen in Half Moon Bay at around 6 p.m. on Monday, officials reported. She is considered at risk due to her age and a pre-existing medical condition which requires around the clock care.
She was driving a Sage Green Lexus ES 330 at the time of her disappearance. The car has a California license plate numbered 8UTE616.
Anyone who has seen Reboli is asked to call 911.
