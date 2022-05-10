ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Police search for at risk 75-year-old woman last seen in Half Moon Bay

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbuqy_0fZaSF3i00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 75-year-old woman considered at risk.

Sandra Reboli was last seen in Half Moon Bay at around 6 p.m. on Monday, officials reported. She is considered at risk due to her age and a pre-existing medical condition which requires around the clock care.

She was driving a Sage Green Lexus ES 330 at the time of her disappearance. The car has a California license plate numbered 8UTE616.

Anyone who has seen Reboli is asked to call 911.

