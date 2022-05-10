Police search for at risk 75-year-old woman last seen in Half Moon Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 75-year-old woman considered at risk.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Sandra Reboli was last seen in Half Moon Bay at around 6 p.m. on Monday, officials reported. She is considered at risk due to her age and a pre-existing medical condition which requires around the clock care.

She was driving a Sage Green Lexus ES 330 at the time of her disappearance. The car has a California license plate numbered 8UTE616.

Anyone who has seen Reboli is asked to call 911.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram