Volkswagen ID.5 review

According to the CEO of the biggest electric vehicle company on the planet (Tesla's Elon Musk), nobody is working harder to close the gap to Tesla than Volkswagen. The German automaker's Volkswagen ID.4 has been a remarkable success so far, to the point that VW has no more EVs to sell this year. That momentum is likely to continue with new offerings like the ID.Buzz electric van that will surely help to further increase the brand's share of the electric car market. But the biggest issues facing EVs are a lack of infrastructure and a high cost of entry, which is why VW is working on an affordable EV. But when can we expect to see it?

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO