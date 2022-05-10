ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Public asked to help locate 4 missing Texarkana teens

By Christa Swanson
 3 days ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of four teenagers that went missing in Texarkana. Police say the juveniles ran away last week.

Michaella Cortez was last seen wearing a pink shirt. Her hair is in short braids. She is 14-years-old, has black hair and brown eyes.

16-year-old Kamberia Crawford was wearing orange and black shoes with black pants and a blue and white shower cap when she was last seen. Kamberia has black hair and brown eyes.

Tavion Williams is 15-years-old and was last seen wearing white socks, jeans, and a black shirt when he was last seen. He is tall and thin, with black hair worn in short dreadlocks and brown eyes.

The three of them may be together, according to police. They were last seen on Saturday, May 7.

If you know where any of these juveniles may be, contact 911 or the Criminal Investigation Division of the TAPD at (903) 798-3154.

lincolnparishjournal.com

Shoplifting leads to warrant arrest

A Ruston Police officer who responded to a call about a shoplifter ended up arresting a Haughton man who was wanted on a warrant for simple possession of marijuana. On May 7, a Ruston Police officer was on detail at Walmart and talking with Keywan Dukes, 18, about shoplifting two hats. The officer stated he recovered two plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, one weighing 29.4 grams and the other weighing 23.6 grams. The bags were in the Dukes’ book bag he had with him at Walmart.
RUSTON, LA
KFDA

DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing a felony drug charge after the Drug Enforcement Administration found methamphetamine and cocaine estimated at $380,000 in an Amarillo home. A criminal complaint from yesterday said Domingo Delgado was arrested for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine...
AMARILLO, TX
KXII.com

Child hurt in Paris hit and run

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A girl was sent to the hospital in Paris after being hit by a car while riding her bike. Paris Police said around 7:30 p.m. a black four door Cadillac hit the 15-year-old while she was crossing Pine Bluff St. near 8th Street North West. The car then took off.
PARIS, TX
Natchitoches Times

6 arrested after disturbance Saturday afternoon

Natchitoches Police Department officers were dispatched Saturday, May 7 at 7:02 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Park Drive in reference to a disturbance. While officers were heading to Highland Park Police Communication Officers notified them that several gunshots were fired in the area. Officers made contact with several witnesses who said Brittany Slaughter, b/f, 25, of Natchitoches, fired several shots and hid the firearm inside a vehicle.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
