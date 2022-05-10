Tito’s Ticket Window!

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve never seen DJs like Tiesto, Zedd and Alesso live, you may want to know where to buy EDC tickets and whether there are any deals to see one of the biggest raves in America on a budget.
EDC—also known as Electric Daisy Carnival—is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America. The event hosts two festivals a year in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando, Florida. EDC started as a one-day festival in 1991 before expanding to two days in 2009 and three days in 2011. In 2015, EDC reported more than...
Midland is hitting the road. On the heels of their The Last Resort: Greetings From album that was just released on Friday, the Texas trio is gearing up for a headlining tour that kicks off in Arizona in September and will run through November, which will include an already sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.
Comments / 0