Chubbuck, ID

Chubbuck school raising money to build accessible playground

By CANDICE SPECTOR
 2 days ago

CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck Elementary School recently hosted a fundraising color run with the goal of building a new playground that will be accessible to students of all abilities.

The inclusive playground, which will have accessible swings and be wheelchair friendly, among other features, is expected to replace an existing playground at the school in Chubbuck by January of 2023 if fundraising allows.

Erin Pool, a member of the Chubbuck Elementary Parent Teacher Association, who organized the color run last week, said the school needs at least $10,000 for the playground project. Pool said she doesn’t know exactly how much has been donated so far, but she’s hopeful they’re on track to meet the fundraising goal.

The money will be counted after the fundraising deadline this upcoming Monday. The students at Chubbuck Elementary are in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money, and the winning students get a prize, Pool said.

“What we can do just depends on how much money we raise because playground equipment is a lot of money. Every single penny that the kids raise will go right to the playground,” Pool said. “The idea was just to do something fun and different while promoting healthy living and raising money for a good cause at our school.”

Chubbuck Elementary hosts third- through fifth-graders in the district who have special needs, and some of those special needs prevent students from being able to play on the playground that currently exists at the school.

“We really want to get some playground equipment out there that everybody can play on,” Pool said. “That’s our goal, and it’s been nice to see our kids realize through this (fundraising effort) that, ‘Oh. Some of my friends at school can’t play on the playground. Let’s see if we can change that.’ It’s important to us to have stuff that everyone can use. Every kid deserves to go outside to recess and have fun and it’s not fair that some of them can’t play on the toys.”

The new playground will be modeled after Brooklyn’s Playground, an inclusive playground in Pocatello, though it will be smaller scale for the school.

Those who wish to donate to Chubbuck Elementary for its playground project can visit my.cheddarup.com/c/chubbuck-elementary-spring-fun-run-fundraiser.

Donors can make a donation on behalf of a specific student by including their name and their teacher’s name in the donation form. Others should fill in the form with “Chubbuck” as the student’s name and “Panthers” as the teacher’s name.

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

