Vigil to honor Det. Luca Benedetti one year after his death

One year has passed since San Luis Obispo Police Officer Det. Luca Benedetti was killed on the afternoon of May 10, 2021, while serving a search warrant at a San Luis Obispo home.

Community members are invited to Mission Plaza Tuesday night to remember him. The candlelight vigil begins at 8:15 p.m., and the police department says candles will be provided.

Benedetti, 37, a Cal Poly graduate, had served with SLOPD since 2012. Previously, he had served on the Atascadero Police Department since 2008.

One year ago, Benedetti was one of six officers serving a search warrant at a Camellia Court home when the suspect began shooting at officers, who returned fire.

Benedetti died from his gunshot wounds. Another officer, Det. Steve Orozco, was hit by gunfire but survived.

The man inside the home, Edward Zamora Giron, 37, died in the incident.

Benedetti is survived by his wife and two children. A gofundme set up for Benedetti's family has raised nearly $635,000 from over 4,000 donations since it was created a year ago.

Benedetti was honored earlier this month during the Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony in Pismo Beach.