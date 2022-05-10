ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep It Thoro: Watch New CassiusLife Series ‘The 90s Made Me Do It’

By Christopher Smith
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKqld_0fZaOgGh00

The 1990s was a decade that contained an abundance of cultural moments in television, music, and more for the Black community. And a new web series from CASSIUS is set to explore that with the help of notable celebrities speaking from their own experiences in that decade.
The 90s Made Me Do It is an exclusive series for CASSIUS that will explore everything that was and is fly and forward-thinking about the 1990s from fashion to music and so much more. The series will feature recollections from a powerful list of artists and celebrities who take the time to reminisce about their favorite moments during that time in funny and thorough interviews. These guests include rapper and reality show personality Peter Gunz, Lelee Lyons of the iconic R&B group SWV, radio personality Paris Phillips and comedians Khalid Rahmann, Ian Lara, and Wavy McGuire.

The pilot video dives right into just how impactful the 90s were when it came to fashion, starting with labels like Tommy Hilfiger capturing the attention of folks in the streets as the late R&B singer Aaliyah became the face of its women’s line. “Tommy Girl was everything. Aaliyah, God rest her soul, when we saw her in Tommy Girl, it was like, ‘I needed that,” said Paris Phillips about that moment. Of course, the forever popular FUBU clothing brand gets extensive attention, and Peter Gunz still has them as part of his collection. “I got a couple of little FUBU shirts lingering around,” he says. “I’m just waiting for it to come back out.” Another fashion staple that gets heavy love is the footwear brand Timberland. “The 90s is the reason I still wear Timberlands.”, Gunz says matter-of-factly.

The video also talks about the experience of being a Black artist during that time, and how white America ate it up. “It was like ‘Nothin’ But A G Thing’ came out, and the next day America was like, “Have you guys heard about Black people? They’re amazing!!”, Rahmann quipped.

Check out more from the first installment of The 90s Made Me Do It below and start your own reminiscing about the 90s, and stay tuned for the next episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gs97d_0fZaOgGh00

Source: iOne Interactive / iOne

