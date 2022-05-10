ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen allegedly making Tik Tok video with gun before fatally shot

By Emily Nadal
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An 18-year-old Far Rockaway woman who was fatally shot in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building on Wednesday was allegedly making Tik Tok videos with a gun just before, the Daily News reported.

Responding officers found Adriana Graham unconscious and unresponsive just after 2:45 a.m. in the lobby of Harding Arms, an apartment complex at 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights, police said.

Graham had a gunshot wound to her head and was transported to Kings County Hospital in critical condition. She died two days later from her injuries, authorities said.

Detectives told the Daily News they believe Graham and a friend were playing with a gun when it was fired. The NYPD has classified Graham’s death as a homicide but no arrests have been made yet.

According to the teen’s Facebook page, she was a student at W.H. Maxwell Career And Technical Education High School.

This Is Her!! Say HER Nameee!!! Adriana Graham ; Long Live My Little Baaby 💖🕊👼🏽 Arii Li

Posted by Bimaa Washington on Monday, May 9, 2022

Friends and family shared condolences and memories on Facebook of Graham including one who posted a picture saying: “The news told the story but didn’t show her face so it was important that I got this picture today as we spoke on the community violence at the place it happened,” the friend wrote a photo holding up a picture of Graham. “THIS IS HER SAY HER NAME ADRIANA GRAHAM.”

DeeAye VeeEyeDee
2d ago

Sounds to me like her friend accidentally shot her. But who knows? A lot of things can go wrong when you’re playing with guns in a building lobby at 2:45 in the morning.

WhiteTearsYummy
2d ago

Well, doesn’t she just look like a ray of sunshine? 🙄😒 A poser and a trouble-maker, who eventually found some. Call it what it is. Guns are not toys, so don’t play with them.

HECK-DA-RECK
2d ago

Wow! So beautiful, so young. A tragedy that took her life too soon and away from her love ones may this angel 😇 be at peace in the heavens of God. Rest in peace. 🙏🏽 My condolences goes out to her family and friends.

