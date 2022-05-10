Man shoots himself after attempted robbery in the Bronx; 2 flee scene

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man shot himself after two suspects attempted to rob him in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened at 999 Southern Blvd. in the Longwood section of the borough at 1:42 p.m. at a jewelry store.

The victim was shopping at the jewelry store when two men came in and removed a chain from the victim before he pulled out a gun and shot himself, police said.

The two suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle while the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Cops said the victim is also in custody at the hospital though the reason is unclear at this time.