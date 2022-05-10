Clemson among favorites for priority cornerback target

Clemson is on the formal list of favorites for a priority cornerback target in the 2023 class.

Lake Mary (Fla.) High School four-star Braeden Marshall released his top 10 schools on Tuesday evening, on his birthday. And as expected, the Tigers made his top group, along with Arkansas, North Carolina, Penn State, Miami, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Nebraska and UCF.

TCI caught up with Marshall on Monday, and he explained why Clemson made the cut from his list of 30-plus offers.

“I think Clemson is in my top 10 really because when I first visited them it was a family environment,” Marshall said. “Coach Dabo Swinney’s message to his recruits really hit different. He really cares about his players and wants them to graduate. He wants them to grow as a man and have a better life after football. With all that, I feel like, Clemson has had a top-tier program for the past couple of years and that’s a big reason why I’ve got them in my top 10.”

Clemson extended an offer to Marshall (5-11, 185) in early March, when he received the offer from cornerbacks coach Mike Reed while on his first-ever visit to campus.

Marshall told TCI recently that the visit “set the bar” for him.

“Clemson really set the bar, to be honest with you,” he said. “It checked everything off the checklist. That really set the bar.”

TCI asked Marshall about the comments that Clemson’s cornerbacks coach made when he was made available to reporters this spring. Reed detailed who and what his typical corner looks like at Clemson.

Reed’s recruiting philosophy resonates with Marshall, and the two have been building a growing relationship.

“He actually reminds me of myself,” Marshall said of Reed. “He cares about the size, but he knows that if you’re a 5-foot-10 corner and you can play and he knows you can play, you can tackle, you can cover and do all that, then he’s gonna recruit you. That’s what he’s told me and that’s why he likes my game.”

