ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson among favorites for priority cornerback target

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wdd1o_0fZaOIHN00

Clemson is on the formal list of favorites for a priority cornerback target in the 2023 class.

Lake Mary (Fla.) High School four-star Braeden Marshall released his top 10 schools on Tuesday evening, on his birthday. And as expected, the Tigers made his top group, along with Arkansas, North Carolina, Penn State, Miami, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Nebraska and UCF.

TCI caught up with Marshall on Monday, and he explained why Clemson made the cut from his list of 30-plus offers.

“I think Clemson is in my top 10 really because when I first visited them it was a family environment,” Marshall said. “Coach Dabo Swinney’s message to his recruits really hit different. He really cares about his players and wants them to graduate. He wants them to grow as a man and have a better life after football. With all that, I feel like, Clemson has had a top-tier program for the past couple of years and that’s a big reason why I’ve got them in my top 10.”

Clemson extended an offer to Marshall (5-11, 185) in early March, when he received the offer from cornerbacks coach Mike Reed while on his first-ever visit to campus.

Marshall told TCI recently that the visit “set the bar” for him.

“Clemson really set the bar, to be honest with you,” he said. “It checked everything off the checklist. That really set the bar.”

TCI asked Marshall about the comments that Clemson’s cornerbacks coach made when he was made available to reporters this spring. Reed detailed who and what his typical corner looks like at Clemson.

Reed’s recruiting philosophy resonates with Marshall, and the two have been building a growing relationship.

“He actually reminds me of myself,” Marshall said of Reed. “He cares about the size, but he knows that if you’re a 5-foot-10 corner and you can play and he knows you can play, you can tackle, you can cover and do all that, then he’s gonna recruit you. That’s what he’s told me and that’s why he likes my game.”

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0fZaOIHN00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerbacks#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Ucf#Tci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abccolumbia.com

No. 3 Gamecocks go low, punch ticket to NCAA Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 3 South Carolina went low and shot 282 (-6) on Wednesday to punch its ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship (May 20-25) at Grayhawk Golf Club next week. The top-seeded Gamecocks got 17 birdies and an eagle from the team’s four counting scores today at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WYFF4.com

Gamecocks replace opponent on 2023 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (GamecocksOnline) The University of South Carolina football team will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, November 4, 2023, it was announced today. Jacksonville State will replace the Liberty Flames on South Carolina's 2023 schedule. The contest will be the first ever played on the gridiron...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy