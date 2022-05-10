ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Dementia Patient Missing In Newark: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRcnj_0fZaM6qK00
Maria Martins Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a woman with dementia, they said.

Maria Martins, 68, was reported missing Tuesday, May 10, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

She was last seen walking west on Chestnut Street from Seabra’s Supermarket in Newark.

She is described as 5’2” tall and 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She speaks Portuguese and does not speak English.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maria Martins to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

