Nashville, TN

Climbing mortgage rates are pushing home ownership out of reach for some Nashville buyers

By Paige Pfleger
wpln.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage rates are climbing due to recent interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. That means it costs more to borrow money, which drives down people’s buying power — especially in a competitive real estate market like Nashville. It’s a dilemma that Sean Hamlet knows all too...

fox17.com

Of major US metros, Nashville had 15th largest rent increase in last three years: Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new report digging into U.S. locations with the greatest rent increases from 2019 to 2022 found Nashville had the 15th highest surge. This comes as historic inflation continues to put pressure on the wallets of taxpayers. Stessa says renters in many markets are seeing increases of 20% or more as they sign new leases, and, with the nationwide rental vacancy rate at just 5.6%, renters have few alternatives to find more affordable options.
Cheatham County Source

Demand for Homes Continues to Outpace Supply

There were 3,818 home closings reported for the month of April, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure is down 7 percent from the 4,119 closings reported for the same period last year. “The number of new listings versus the number of sales in a 30-day period is a way to measure […] The post Demand for Homes Continues to Outpace Supply appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
williamsonhomepage.com

Second Avenue building sells for $4.7M

An old-school downtown commercial building located in The District and once owned by late actor and musician Jerry Reed has sold for $4.7 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of the structure, with an address of 117 Second Ave. N. and most recently...
yieldpro.com

Newmark announces $70.5 million multifamily sale in one of Nashville’s fastest-growing suburbs

Newmark announces the $70.5 million sale of Reserve at Oakleigh—a 246-unit, 2017-built multifamily community located in Antioch, Tennessee. Newmark Executive Managing Directors Vincent Lefler and Tarek El Gammal represented the seller, Cedar Grove Capital, a New York-based owner operator, in the sale to GVA, an Austin, Texas-based real estate group. Vice Chairman Tip Strickland advised GVA on the financing package provided by Rialto Capital. Newmark helped to establish this new borrower-lender relationship and both parties are very excited about the strong value-add potential that exist. Rialto was able to offer aggressive floating-rate bridge loan terms as a result of the favorable sponsorship, market and collateral. At the time of the sale, Reserve at Oakleigh’s occupancy was at 93 percent.
wpln.org

Latest snapshot finds fewer unhoused and unsheltered Nashvillians

Nashville’s latest count of people experiencing homelessness found 1,916 individuals staying in shelters, encampments and on the streets. That figure is lower than recent years and continues a downward trend since at least 2016. To conduct the annual survey, roughly 100 volunteers fanned out across the city on the...
Williamson Source

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join...
WSMV

Fiberon to build 500,000 square foot facility in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, broke ground on a new manufacturing facility on Tuesday, Columbia officials announced. The facility is expected to be at least 500,000 square feet and will create more than 300 full-time jobs over the next five years. During the...
mjpdnews.org

Overwhelming Majority of Mt. Juliet Merchants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, but 1 Store Failed

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – All but one store denied the sale of alcohol to an underage informant after undercover detectives conducted alcohol compliance checks. Mt. Juliet Police detectives sent an underage informant into all 36 businesses in the city limits that sell beer for off-premises consumption to see if they could purchase beer. Only one store, Speedway at 12115 Lebanon Rd, failed the compliance check and sold alcohol even after checking the informant’s identification. The remaining 35 stores properly checked the informant’s identification and age, which led to their denial of sale.
wpln.org

Legal battle escalates between a Nashville firefighter and the department that suspended him three times

A month after a Nashville firefighter and comedian sued the department for violating his freedom of speech, he has again been suspended from his day job without pay. Joshua Lipscomb is better known under his stage name and Twitter handle Josh Black. While his online persona had no references to his job as a firefighter, the Nashville Fire Department suspended Lipscomb twice for violating internal rules related to off-duty conduct.
tbinewsroom.com

Admin Services Assistant Position Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following positions:. Maintain E-Agent query certification. Runs Criminal Histories and Driver’s License queries for agents to verify and provide subject/victim identifying information while also analyzing criminal information provided in reports. Tracks all Division training attendance hours to ensure proper compliance of federal requirements. Monitor and order office supply inventory. Coordinate and schedule travel and lodging for Division staff. Interpret policy for Medicaid Fraud agents regarding time keeping issues and leave. Assist with Agent dictation responsibilities and ensure quality control of information within TBI’s case tracking system. Assists with re-occurring reports for various reporting requirements, as well as ad-hoc reports when necessary. Upon request, support Agents with search warrant administrative duties not limited to office reviews, scanning, and bate stamping records. Perform other administrative tasks as requested.
