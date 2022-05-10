ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Officials ID 3 California children allegedly killed by their mother

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sareen Habeshian
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXhr5_0fZaL8ZZ00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – Three children who were allegedly killed by their mother, with help from a teenager, in an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend were identified Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County coroner identified them as 12-year-old Natalie Flores, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez.

Police had originally said two of the boys were 8 years old.

The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, was arrested Sunday after her three children were found dead inside their West Hills home.

She admitted to investigators that she killed her kids and was helped by a teenager, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday. The unidentified 16-year-old was also detained in connection with the investigation, the LAPD said.

3 children found dead at California home; mother taken into custody

Police were called to the home around 7:40 a.m. Sunday and found the three children unresponsive. The kids were declared dead at the scene.

No information about the cause of death for the children has been released as of Tuesday.

Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming Saturday night while holding a candle and a Bible.

“I figured she was just in the wrong place … mentally not OK, but it ends up being she lived two houses down from us,” neighbor Pricila Canales said.

Another neighbor said there was no reason to suspect anything was wrong at the home prior to the incident.

“They have the nicest house on the block. They looked like really nice people. No reason to suspect anything,” he said.

Flores has been booked on suspicion of three counts of murder and is being held on $6 million bail.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of one count of murder and is being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall, according to LAPD.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division, at (213) 486-0500, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be made to (877) 527-3247. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Missing restaurant owner seen in Las Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Gonzalez, missing owner of downtown restaurant The Spot, sold his vehicle in Las Vegas and deputies are working with Nevada authorities to locate him, sheriff’s officials said. Gonzalez’s family reported him missing April 27 after he failed to show at the restaurant. Tips led to the discovery Gonzalez was in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Ktla#Lapd
8 News Now

Stolen Girl Scouts statue recovered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada confirm the stolen bronze statue from its headquarters in downtown Las Vegas has been found and recovered. The Girl Scouts thanked the Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Squad writing , “Thank you LVMPD Downtown Area Command, your team is tireless and absolutely amazing! Show the detectives your […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Driver caught going 124 mph before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City Police made an arrest after spotting a speeding driver on Thursday. A police officer initially witnessed the driver passing several slower-moving vehicles and hitting 111 mph in a 65 mph zone. According to a Boulder City Police Department Facebook post, the officer paced the vehicle at 124 mph before […]
BOULDER CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy