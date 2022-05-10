ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy reportedly clears COVID protocol, joined team ahead of Game 5

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprise twist, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reports that Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is at PNC Arena in Raleigh, likely meaning he’s cleared NHL COVID protocol and could play in tonight’s Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Kaplan did not go so far as to say that McAvoy would play Tuesday night but he is expected to take warmups.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman adds that he understands McAvoy can play if he’s five days out from the onset of virus symptoms, assuming a negative test and medical clearance. If that McAvoy’s symptom onset was last Thursday, he could be cleared to play. However, that would mean McAvoy would’ve first felt symptoms the day prior to Game 3, which he played.

Obviously, if McAvoy can play, it would be a huge boost for the Bruins. They already have all the momentum in the series after winning twice at home to tie the best-of-seven first round matchup at two games apiece. McAvoy had two assists in Games 1-3 while averaging over 25 minutes per game.

With a reinforced defense and the strong play of Jeremy Swayman, it seems like the Bruins could end up snatching victory from the jaws of defeat after a pair of blowouts in Games 1 and 2.

