“Mont Blanc is the monarch of mountains. They crowned him long ago, on a throne of rocks, in a robe of clouds, with a diadem of snow.” ~ Lord Byron. During our European trip, we drove from Geneva, Switzerland to Chamonix-Mont Blanc, at an altitude of 3,395 feet. Our goal was to visit the Ice Cave and reach the Aiguille Du Midi summit in Chamonix. Chamonix, a commune of France, is near Switzerland and the Italian border. Aiguille Du Midi is the highest summit in the Alps at an elevation of 12,605 feet, and a skier’s paradise. But not only skiers visit Chamonix. Visitors frequent it from around the world and enjoy the stunning panoramic views from nearby peaks.

1 DAY AGO