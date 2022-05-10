Mets Shift Jacob deGrom to 60-Day IL

The ace was placed on the 60-day IL due to a stress reaction on his scapula.

Jacob deGrom has yet to make his 2022 regular season debut, and it sounds like he won’t be doing that for a couple more months after the Mets placed him on the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

The pitcher first dealt with shoulder tightness , which later was discovered as a stress reaction on his scapula after he underwent an MRI in April. His injury was reevaluated this month, resulting in shift from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL, which removes him from the 40-man roster and allows New York to sign another player.

Originally, deGrom was expected to miss just four weeks, but now the Mets will be without their star pitcher for even longer. Mets coach Buck Showalter said deGrom’s injury is still progressing, however.

“Everything’s going well,” Showalter said on Tuesday, via Yahoo! Sports . “I’m going to stay out of the doctor and trainer business, but he’s where he’s supposed to be. I’m not going to say ahead or behind, but they like the way he’s progressing.”

In light of deGrom’s placement, the Mets claimed left-handed pitcher Locke St. John off waivers from the Cubs. St. John only played in one game with the Cubs this season, in which he gave up three runs in two innings.

While pitching for the Triple A Toledo Mud Hens minor league team in 2021, he finished with a 2.58 ERA and struck out 75 batters in 59.1 innings.

