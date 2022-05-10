ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds roll in, bringing possible passing sprinkle Friday

Clouds will roll back in overnight, making way for a passing sprinkle. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says clouds will stick around Friday and bring a chance of a passing sprinkle or shower. Highs will be in the upper-60s. Teeling says the weekend will have a lot of clouds...
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

We are tracking this upper level low. We’ve been watching it spin off the coast of the Carolinas, Florida and it’s kind of finally going to make its way towards us to end the week also going to bring us the best chance of showers and storms we seen this week so far. Let’s go to your forecast. today. We are starting off comfortable. temperatures hovering right around 60 cool spots in the mid to upper 50s in the mild spots in the low 60s. Over respond very quickly with the sunshine again getting into the lower 80s By midday and then we’ll see some clouds of tail end of the day coming in from east to west turning partly cloudy and temperatures. Maybe a degree or two cooler than yesterday’s high of 89 degrees for this evening. Partly cloudy, warm to mild 83 to 74. And not as cool as we wake up on our Friday morning. 63 degrees. We are expecting that low to move in again. You can see that there’s not a lot of showers and storms but the closer you are to that low the better chance of rain you will see. So that means east of I 75. About a shower and thunderstorm chance about 60% falling off to 40% here in Albany in the northwestern community just 20% Meantime, it looks like a surge of warmer air will be coming in here as we head into the weekend and more humidity. Watch out for fog Saturday morning that frontal system will lift north and the warmth will continue to build. We do have another front trying to press south and you do notice some complex thunderstorms here across Louisiana. This will probably bring a slight chance of a shower storm our way on Sunday. And then the heat will really take over as we go into next week. Friday 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms 63 to 83 morning fog Saturday more humid 63 to 88 on your Saturday, Sunday 30% chance of an afternoon showers storm 66 to 90 and then Monday heating up and again that is just a taste of what’s to come. The hottest weather of the season near record levels next week and a full blown heatwave.
ALBANY, GA
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

The rain moves in this afternoon. “Another warm and muggy start to the morning across SELA. Rain chances are low through the first half of the day but gradually goes up after 4pm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are…
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Brookings Marathon cancelled following storm

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Marathon on Saturday, May 14 has been cancelled by the city. Authorities said that power was lost during Thursday night’s storm and is not expected to come back until Saturday evening at the earliest. That, in combination with trees and debris blocking roads across the city, has led officials to cancel the race.
BROOKINGS, SD
