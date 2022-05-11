ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Baseball playoffs: North Hall sweeps Harlem in 3A state quarterfinals

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
North Hall's Jaret Bales (3) knocks a homer against Appling County in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series May 4, 2022 in Gainesville. - photo by Bill Murphy

North Hall’s baseball program is headed back to the state semifinals.

The Trojans (31-5) completed a two-game sweep of Harlem, winning 7-4 and 3-2, in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday.

In the nightcap, North Hall senior Hunter Brooks allowed just three hits in a complete-game showing.

He collected six strikeouts with two walks surrendered.

In the opener, Jaret Bales had back-to-back homers for the Trojans.

The senior right-hander also threw 6 2/3 innings to pick up the victory.

Up next, North Hall will visit the Greater Atlanta Christian/Pike County winner in the state semifinals. The series is going to a third game Wednesday, after splitting the first two games Tuesday.

The Trojans are on the road for the Final Four, due to the coin flip the GHSA uses to determine home field between teams of the same seed.

