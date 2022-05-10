ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lily Collins star as Cher in Seth Rogen’s table read of Clueless

By Leonie Cooper
 2 days ago

Footage has been released of Lily Collins taking on the role of Cher in a table read of the classic 1995 film Clueless .

The event was hosted by Seth Rogen as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival at the Orpheum Theatre in LA, and saw Collins joined by Rogen as well as Storm Reid of Euphoria , Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano of Everybody Loves Raymond , Andrew Bachelor aka King Bach, Eduardo Franco, Joel Kim Booster and Kerri Kenney-Silver in re-creating director/writer Amy Heckerling’s entire script.

Rogen read the stage directions for the film, while Collins played the character made famous by Alicia Silverstone .

Footage has now been shared from last week’s event, which sees the actors and comedians reading through the scene in which Cher compares the plight of Haitian refugees to a garden party her father once held.

The scene’s famous line – “It does not say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty” – was met by huge cheers from the audience.

After the event Collins wrote on social media: “Thank you @sethrogen for including me and letting me live out all my Cher Horowitz dreams!” She also shared pictures of herself dressed up as the film’s lead character.

The Rogen-hosted series of table reads saw Aziz Ansari , Jack Black , Kathryn Hahn and Rogen himself recreating an iconic scene from 1990s sitcom Seinfeld as well as replaying 1995 stoner comedy Friday , with O’Shea Jackson Jr, son of the original film’s writer and star Ice Cube.

Nick Kroll and Atlanta ’s Zazie Beetz also joined Rogen for read of 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally at the festival.

IN THIS ARTICLE
