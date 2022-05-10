ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Change Your Disney Plus Region to Unlock the Hidden Shows & Movies Not in the US

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
If you’ve ever wanted to know what’s on Disney Plus in the United Kingdom, South Korea and the Netherlands, you may be wondering how to change your Disney Plus region to see what the rest of the world has to offer that’s not in the United States.

Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of brands like Disney , Pixar , Marvel , Star Wars and National Geographic. Since its launch, Disney Plus—which kicked off its service with two original shows, The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series —has produced dozens of original programs, including Star Wars series like The Bad Batch , The Book of Boba-Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi ; Marvel series like WandaVision , The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , Loki and Hawkeye ; and Pixar series like Monsters at Work .



As of 2022, Disney Plus is available in more than 60 countries, including Canada, Australia, Japan and Puerto Rico. In January 2022, the service also reported that it has more than 129.8 million subscriber across the world. “When I got my job … I saw a world where technology has enabled storytelling to proliferate much more and there is much more consumer choice,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said in a 2019 interview with the University of Pennsylvania on why he wanted to launch Disney Plus. “Quality and brands matter more than ever. That essentially means don’t let the economy get in the way of making something great, don’t let time get in the way of making something great. Don’t be limited by the amount of time it takes or the amount of money. Greatness is a necessity and an imperative.” He continued, “Consumers have a habit of going right to brands that you know because that brand has values. It creates almost a chemical reaction inside you if I say Nike, or Apple or Mercedes Benz or Pixar or Star Wars. There’s a comfort level because you know you’re going to be buying something that you know and trust.”

With tens of millions of subscribers across the world, it’s understandable why fans are curious about what’s on Disney Plus in other countries to make the most of their subscription. So how can you change your Disney Plus region? Read on for how to change your Disney Plus region to take advantage of everything the service has to offer across the world.

How to Change Disney Plus Region

How can you change your Disney Plus region? Users can change their Disney Plus region VPN , a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location.

How do VPNs work? When a user visits a website, their computer is connected to the server where the site is hosted. This allows the website to see certain data about the user through their IP address, such as the country they’re located in. A VPN lets users connect to a private server first before they’re sent to the website. This hides their IP address and allows them to appear as if they’re connecting from a different location. Not only does this let users access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location (such as Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max in other countries), but it also provides them with a level of security by hiding their IP address and data from websites who may collect information about them.

The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN , NordVPN and PureVPN —all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and have plans for as cheap as $1.99 per month. Read on for how to change your Disney Plus region with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and there’s a reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan . Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than change their Disney Plus region with a VPN. Along with changing their Disney Plus region, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix and HBO Max (which also have different content than in the US) as well as stream foreign services like Hayu , which has access to programs like the Real Housewives , Below Deck , The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch your disneyPlus region with ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account
  2. Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  3. Once you’ve installed Express VPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  4. Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu
  5. Create or sign into your Disney Plus account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Disney Plus region

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee —costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan . Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch your Disney Plus region with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee .

  1. Sign up for NordVPN and create an account
  2. Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu
  3. Once you’ve installed NordVPN , log into your account
  4. Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu
  5. Create or sign into your Disney Plus account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Disney Plus region

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN , which offers a 31-day money-back guarantee. Users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan . Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to change your Disney Plus region with PureVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee .

  1. Sign up for PureVPN and create an account
  2. Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN ‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc.
  3. Click “Download the app”
  4. Once you’ve installed PureVPN , log into your account
  5. Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by searching for the country in the right bar
  6. Create or sign into your Disney Plus account and watch new shows and movies from changing your DisneyPlus region

How much does Disney Plus cost?

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month on a monthly subscription and $79.99 per year on a yearly subscription, which saves users about $16 from its monthly price. Disney Plus also plans to offer a cheaper, ad-supported plan in fall of 2022. Hulu also offers an add-on for Disney Plus for $2.99 per month, which saves users $5 (or 62 percent). To sign up for the add-on, viewers will need to subscribe to Hulu, which $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14) for its ad-supported plan. Hulu’s no-ads plan costs $12.99 per month . Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month fo its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month . The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually. Disney Plus is and ESPN Plus also come with Hulu+ With Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its ad-free plan.



Does Disney Plus have a free trial?

Does Disney Plus have a free trial? Unfortunately, Disney Plus ended its free trial in 2020, but there’s still a way to watch shows like The Mandalorian, WandaVision and Hawkeye at no cost. Read on for how to sign up for Disney Plus for free.

With Disney Plus With Verizon’s Free Disney Plus, Hulu & ESPN Plus Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

What countries is Disney Plus available in?

What countries is Disney Plus available in? Read on for the current list of countries and regions Disney Plus is available in.

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Netherlands
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Puerto Rico
  • Austria
  • Germany
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • United Kingdom
  • Jersey
  • Guernsey
  • Isle of Man
  • India
  • France
  • Monaco
  • Wallis and Futuna
  • New Caledonia
  • French West Indies
  • French Guiana
  • Japan
  • Indonesia
  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Greeland
  • Iceland
  • Luxembourg
  • Norway
  • Portugal
  • Sweden
  • Reunion
  • Mayotte
  • Mauritius
  • Anguilla
  • Atigua and Barbuda
  • Argentina
  • Aruba
  • The Bahamas
  • Bolivia
  • Brazil
  • Barbados
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Caribbean Netherlands
  • Cayman Islands
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Curacao
  • Dominica
  • Ecuado
  • El Salvador
  • Grenada
  • Guatemala
  • Guyana
  • Haiti
  • Honduras
  • Jamaica
  • Mexico
  • Montserrat
  • Nicaragua
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Saint Lucia
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Hong Kong
  • South Africa

What’s on Disney Plus?

What’s on Disney Plus? Read on for the a list of Disney Plus original TV shows.

Drama

  • The Mandalorian
  • The Right Stuff
  • WandaVision
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Loki
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society
  • Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.
  • Hawkeye
  • The Book of Boba Fett
  • Moon Knight
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Ms. Marvel

Comedy

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
  • Diary of a Future President
  • The Might Ducks: Game Changers
  • Big Shot
  • Turner & Hooch
  • Just Beyond

Animation

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch
  • Monsters at Work
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
  • What If…?
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Docuseries

  • Marvel’s Hero Project
  • The Imagineering Story
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum
  • Pick of the Litter
  • Prop Culture
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
  • It’s a Dog Life With Bill Farmer
  • Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II
  • Rogue Trip
  • Becoming
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
  • Meet the Chimps
  • Marvel’s 616
  • On Pointe
  • Marvel Studios: Assembled
  • Earth Moods
  • Secrets of the Whales
  • Behind the Attraction
  • Growing Up Animal
  • Among the Stars
  • The Beatles: Get Back
  • Welcome to Earth
  • Sketchbook
  • Light & Magic

Reality

  • Encore!
  • Shop Class
  • Be Our Chef
  • The Big Fib
  • Foodtastic

Variety

  • Muppets Now
  • Earth to Ned
  • Turning Tables With Robin Roberts

Disney Plus regions outside of the US are accessible with a VPN . Here’s how to use a VPN for free .



